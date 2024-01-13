Liverpool have reportedly made their move to try and bring Kenan Yildiz to Anfield this month – and Juventus have already made their feelings clear about offloading their highly-coveted teenage talent in the January window.

The Merseysiders are yet to bring in any new players of their own this month, despite the January window now approaching its mid-point. However, Jurgen Klopp has managed to move on some young stars of his own in an effort to further their first-team experienced, with Liverpool waving farewell to Vitezslav Jaros (Sturm Graz), Luke Chambers (Wigan) and Fabio Carvalho to Hull City.

As far as new additions go, the Reds are perhaps in most need of a new centre-half, especially with Joel Matip having suffered a serious ACL injury that not only ends his season, but also potentially his days as a Liverpool player in general.

To that end, the reports are being linked with moves for Goncalo Inacio, who has a hefty €60m (£51.5m) exit clause in his deal and Jean-Clair Todibo, who is very much a man in demand by clubs in the Premier League. With Manchester United also among the suitors of the latter, Fabrizio Romano has on Saturday provided a big update on Liverpool’s chances of a transfer hijack for the France international and Nice defender.

Liverpool’s transfer business is now in the careful hands of Jorg Schmadtke. The German was brought in on an initial one-year deal over the summer with the immediate brief of helping Klopp rebuild his midfield. Indeed, it was Schmadtke’s decision to trigger the £60m release clause in Dominik Szoboszlai’s deal, while he was also key to deals for both Ryan Gravenberch and Endo Wataru.

Juventus respond to Kenan Yildiz approach from Liverpool

And having also recommended the signing of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg – only for the Reds to have to take a back seat and then go on and watch the player move to Tottenham, where has become a big success – it’s said than Schmadtke now has very much earned the trust of Klopp and that talks over extending his stay as sporting director are set to commence next month.

Now, according to reports from Italy, Schmadtke has used his new-found trust from Klopp and the Liverpool board to convince them to make an approach to sign Juventus talent Yildiz.

The teenager has made a big impact this season in the Bianconeri’s first team despite only being just 18 years of age. To date, the teenager has appeared in 11 matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and also making his debut with the Turkey national side, where he has also already netted on the international arena.

Understandably, that form has alerted a string of suitors to his qualities, with Liverpool among a plethora of clubs reportedly on his trail. To that end both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are also huge admirers of the attacker.

Now according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool have ‘moved in’ by making an offer to try and beat their rivals to Yildiz’s signature.

Juventus are keen to bring in a new midfielder this month – both Kalvin Phillips and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been linked – and could potentially sell off a prized asset to fund such a move.

Reds offered chance to sign former Everton man instead

However, Juventus have reportedly instantly rebuffed a Liverpool approach for the player who is rated in the €35m and €40m (£30.1m-£34.5m) bracket.

And while the amount Liverpool have offered has not been disclosed, it is not thought to have met Juve’s expectations, with officials from the Bianconeri swiftly rejecting their offer.

Furthermore, it’s also reported that the 36-time Serie A champions have made clear they are ‘unwilling’ to consider any offer for Yildiz this month and could even offer the player an extension to his deal that currently runs to 2027, such has been his importance to the side so far.

However, that’s not to say Juve are not open to the sale of all of their players and it’s claimed they cheekily responded to Liverpool’s approach for Yildiz by making clear they would be willing to listen to offers instead for Moise Kean.

The former Everton man has struggled for form since re-signing for Juve, having failed to score in 11 outings so far this season. The 23-year-old did score eight times in 40 games last term, though.

Nonetheless, they have made it clear the player is available to leave for any club who might be interested. And while they never truly expected the Reds to take them up on the offer, them offering him in return was considered a firm response to Schmadtke’s own move for Yildiz.

