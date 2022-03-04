Liverpool have reportedly been given a ‘huge boost’ in their chase of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, although competition comes from a new Premier League suitor.

Argentina international Martinez was in great form towards the start of the season, bagging 11 goals in 16 Serie A games. However, he is yet to find the net since the turn of the year.

Despite the 24-year-old’s drop in form, a move to England is still on the cards.

Arsenal have long been linked with his signature, and Liverpool are now involved in the transfer race.

Tuttomercatoweb editor Marco Conterio recently put the Reds in the frame to land Martinez. “Inter are moving and watching many players, but they are also watching many clubs be interested in their players,” the journalist told Inter News.

“One above all is Lautaro Martinez, who is very popular in England. Liverpool are monitoring him very carefully.”

The Sun, who cite reports in Italy, claim Liverpool have been handed a boost in their hopes of landing Martinez. That’s because Inter know he could leave this summer and are looking at potential replacements.

Inter identify Lautaro Martinez replacement

They have identified Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram as a successor to Martinez in attack. As such, the Nerazzurri are negotiating with Gladbach for his transfer.

While this is good news for Liverpool, there is also a new competitor for Martinez’s services.

The Sun reveal title rivals Manchester City also have their eye on the hitman ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pep Guardiola has been operating without a true number nine since the departure of Sergio Aguero. He could sanction a big-money move for Martinez to solve this issue.

Such an offer may see a bidding war ensue involving City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Martinez has been at Inter since a €22.7million switch from Racing Club in July 2018. His record for the Serie A giants stands at 61 goals and 22 assists in 167 matches.

Major Liverpool board change coming

Meanwhile, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will sign off plans to create a new ‘supporter’s board’ in April, according to a report.

The club’s American owners came in for criticism last year upon the announcement of the failed European Super League. It received huge backlash and the plans were shelved.

However, the competition may not be dead and buried after all as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are now hoping to bring it back to the negotiating table.

FSG are unlikely to agree this time around after the fan protests. Instead, they are looking at ways to improve the relationship with supporters.

According to The Athletic, they will finalise plans to bring fans onto the board in April.

The decision means Liverpool followers will have ‘meaningful fan representation on strategic issues at main board and executive levels’. Furthermore, it will be a legally binding agreement…

