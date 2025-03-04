Liverpool are pushing to sign Georgian starlet Saba Kharebashvili before Real Madrid and Barcelona, it has been claimed.

Liverpool are searching for a new left-back who can succeed from Andy Robertson, with the Anfield hero seemingly on the decline. The Reds are keen on established Premier League stars such as Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, Antonee Robinson of Fulham and Newcastle United star Lewis Hall.

But Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes also wants to land a new deputy left-back who can provide cover for that player and eventually challenge for a starting place. This could see Kostas Tsimikas follow Robertson out of Liverpool.

As per Anfield Watch, teenager Kharebashvili is the one who could act as cover for Kerkez, Robinson or Hall at Anfield next season.

Their report states that Liverpool are ‘ready to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid’ to the capture of the ‘incredible’ Dinamo Tbilisi wonderkid.

Kharebashvili has ‘attracted the attention’ of Hughes, who has sent scouts to ‘monitor’ the 16-year-old in recent months.

Liverpool have ‘sounded out further information’ on Kharebashvili and are ‘considering making a move for him’ this summer.

The Reds hold ‘the most concrete interest’ in Kharebashvili and appear to be in a good position to bring him to the Premier League.

Liverpool look set to open talks with Dinamo Tbilisi in the near future to try and engineer a deal.

Kharebashvili made headlines last summer as he became the youngest player to feature in a UEFA club competition, having made his debut for the Georgian club at the age of just 15.

The Georgia U19 international has gone on to establish himself as Dinamo’s main left-back, despite his tender age, and Liverpool believe he has the potential to shine in England.

Liverpool in for Saba Kharebashvili

Football Talent Scout’s report on Kharebashvili describes him as a ‘superb’ and ‘intelligent’ young player who can also operate as a right-back or central defensive midfielder.

Kharebashvili is quick and strong, while he is also technical and excels in a possession-based style, which suggests he will thrive under Arne Slot.

Anfield Watch’s report adds that Liverpool are admirers of the talent Dinamo is producing and are also eyeing one of Kharebashvili’s team-mates, who remains unnamed at this stage.

Liverpool view Georgian players as an underappreciated market and have stepped up this transfer policy recently.

Last summer, Liverpool agreed a deal to bring in Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, and his compatriot Kharebashvili might arrive on Merseyside later this year.

Meanwhile, an ambitious report has claimed an ‘astronomical offer’ is coming for Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai.

The midfielder’s great form has allegedly seen Al-Hilal draw up a €120m (£99.1m / $125.6m) bid for his signature.

In terms of potential new arrivals at Anfield, Liverpool appear ready to bid £37m for Ademola Lookman.

The forward wants to leave Atalanta at the end of the season after publicly falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Who is Saba Kharebashvili?

By Samuel Bannister

It may feel surreal seeing footballers who were born in 2008, but we’re going to have to get used to it sooner or later – and despite being an unknown quantity now, Saba Kharebashvili is a name we could get used to seeing much more in the future.

At just 16 years of age, Kharebashvili has broken into the Dinamo Tbilisi first team in his native Georgia. In fact, he was still only 15 when he made his first-team debut in April 2024, just a month after his reserves debut.

Predominantly a left-back, Kharebashvili is also comfortable coming into a central midfield area, which could make him the perfect type of player for his position in the modern game. And although he is left-footed, he can play on the right-hand side too.

Kharebashvili has good technical ability, which is little surprise when you realise he came through the same academy as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Future Liverpool goalkeeper Mamardashvili was also molded in the Dinamo Tbilisi setup.

And yet it was Kharebashvili to make his breakthrough earlier. In fact, he became the youngest player to ever feature in any UEFA competition when featuring in the Conference League two months before his 16th birthday.

Experts have cited tackling as an area for Kharebashvili to work on, but his industrious attitude should stand him in good stead for further improvement. While he does have more than 25 senior appearances to his name now, let’s not forget just how young he is.

And there have been plenty of positives he’s demonstrated, such as his passing, pace and reading of the game. Already standing at over six feet tall, he has the potential to become a physically strong defender.

Big clubs across Europe are well aware of how far Kharebashvili could go in the game in a best-case scenario. At this rate, they will be queuing up to sign him when he becomes eligible for a transfer outside of Georgia beyond September 2026.