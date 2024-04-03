Liverpool ‘leading the race’ for £47m winger after scouting mission pays off; Man Utd, Chelsea left behind

Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Palmeiras wonderkid Luis Guilherme, per reports, and will compete with Manchester United and Chelsea for his signature.

Dubbed ‘the next Kylian Mbappe’ by pundits, the 18-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting young forwards in South America.

Guilherme can play as a winger on either flank or as an attacking midfielder and has made 33 senior appearances to date for Palmeiras.

He is yet to score but his sky-high potential is clear to see. Palmeiras’ youth director Joao Paulo Sampaio believes the goals will arrive for Guilherme soon.

“We played in a tournament in Japan and Luis scored over 40 goals. The Japanese players were scared of him. But Luis doesn’t get carried away. He knows the potential he has. He’s a very special player.”

Liverpool have been keeping close tabs on Guilherme’s progress for some time but are not alone in the race for the teenager.

Man Utd and Chelsea have previously been linked with the Palmeiras star, so we could see multiple bids lodged for him this summer.

Liverpool pushing to sign Luis Guilherme

According to a report cited by The Kop Times, Liverpool are ‘leading the race’ for Guilherme after ‘scouting’ him for some time and believe he can become a top class player in the future.

Palmeiras are ‘fully aware’ of the interest in the youngster, however, and will demand a big fee for him this summer.

Guilherme only signed a new contract with the Brazilian club in November – which is valid until 2026 – which has increased his market value.

It’s claimed that only offers in excess of £47m will be considered by Palmeiras and a number of top sides will be in the race for him.

Liverpool are keen to bring in another winger, especially with Mohamed Salah looking like he’ll be on the way out in the summer.

Salah was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi club Al Ittihad last summer and they are likely to reignite their interest in the coming months.

With the Egyptian king’s contract at Anfield set to expire in 2025, it’s likely he will be sold if another huge offer is lodged for him.

Guilherme would be more of a long-term investment than an instant replacement for Salah at Liverpool, but it would certainly be beneficial for the Reds to have him as cover in the winger position.

