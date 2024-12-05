Liverpool are reportedly at the ‘forefront’ of a number of leading clubs to have expressed an interest in signing Marcus Thuram – but Inter Milan are warning the Reds they won’t part with the important star easily and it’s claimed they may need to meet the player’s full asking price if they are to pull off a deal.

France striker Thuram joined Inter Milan on a free transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach in summer 2023 and has very quickly formed a brilliant understanding with Lautaro Martinez in attack. The two stars were key factors in the Nerazzurri’s Serie A title triumph last season and already have 16 goals between them this time around, with Thuram leading the way with an impressive 10 notches from 17 outings.

That form has seen Thuram propel himself into the top echelon of European strikers, with his form alerting the likes of Paris Saint-Germain over the last couple of transfer windows.

But according to reports in Italy, it is Liverpool who are now leading the race to secure Thuram’s signature, with Slot a massive fan of the 93-goal striker and seemingly determined to add him to his attack.

The Reds have brilliantly started the new season, winning 18 of their 21 matches across all competitions so far and only dropping seven points from their 14 Premier League games to date.

However, while Slot has taken his time to assess the strengths and weaknesses of his squad, the Dutchman knows there remains room for improvements in his side – with a new left-back and an additional midfielder very much his top targets in the January window.

But come next summer it is claimed Slot is looking to freshen up his attack and has placed Thuram right at the top of his wishlist.

According to Calciomercato, Inter are not willing to let the 27-year-old leave on the cheap, insisting the Reds must meet the huge €85m (£70.4m, $89.6m) clause in his contract if they are to pull off his signing.

But with Slot apparently seeing Thuram as a dream addition, he is imploring FSG to meet their demands and bring the 29-times capped France striker to Anfield.

Who could Thuram replace in Liverpool’s attack?

The article suggests that Liverpool are looking to Thuram as a possible option to replace Mo Salah in the Reds attack next season, claiming the Egyptian is ‘on the verge of leaving’.

However, our information is that Salah is actually closer than ever to signing a new deal to stay at Liverpool with a big Ballon d’Or incentive likely to see him commit to a new deal.

Furthermore, Slot has also come out and dropped the strongest hint yet that the Egyptian will remain at Anfield beyond this season.

As a result, we understand that it is Uruguay frontman Darwin Nunez who looks the man most likely to see his position come under threat next season.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of the Reds side this season, making just 10 starts in all competitions and another eight off the bench, only managing three goals to his name in that time.

Indeed, Slot started the season with Diogo Jota leading the line, with Nunez questioned over his ability to adapt to Slot’s needs from his central striker.

Since Jota’s injury, Slot has tended to use Nunez a little more, though has also used Luis Diaz in a central role or picked an additional midfielder and with Dominik Szoboszlai asked to contribute more going forward.

And with long-term questions being asked over Nunez’s suitability to play regularly under Slot, it’s no surprise that the Reds have been scouting potential upgrades in the form of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush or now following links to Thuram.

