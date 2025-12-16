This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool could be bringing back a kit based on one of their most famous shirts next season, according to leaked reports about the next Adidas shirt.

The club’s current Adidas shirt is the best-selling kit in its history as fans welcomed the returned of the famous three stripes to the club. Current season shirts are reduced for Christmas with 20% off and half price shirt printing.

The club has warned fans have until 22 December to order the discounted shirt for Christmas, but some fans are already looking ahead to next season.

According to X account @FumlerRawk, which has a history of dropping hints about Liverpool kits, the next Liverpool kit will be based on the famous ‘Candy’ shirts of the 1989-1991 seasons.

The kit has become a cult favourite with Liverpool fans and the club even released retro versions and a Christmas jumper version of the red speckled shirt.

The shirt was famous for its white speckled pattern and the alternative grey and white speckled away shirt as worn by the likes of Ian Rush, Alan Hansen, John Barnes and Steve Nicol towards the end of a decade that was dominated by Liverpool and cross-city rivals Everton.

The rumours hint at a darker colour for the 2026/27 shirt more in keeping with the final New Balance shirt as worn by Jurgen Klopp’s side when they finally won their first Premier League title.

Liverpool have not confirmed any details about next season’s kit and is still selling the current home, away and third shirts during the Christmas period.

The shirts are priced at £68 for adult version but are also available in women’s, children’s and long sleeve variations. The shirts are also available signed and framed by the club’s current squad including captain Virgil Van Dijk, and Mo Salah.