Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is generating serious interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool among the sides keen on the England international.

The Eagles have had a fantastic week and after beating Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-final, are set to face Manchester City in the final at Wembley, giving them the chance to lift the first major trophy in their history.

Wharton, 21, put in a fantastic performance in Palace’s 3-0 win over Villa. The youngster has been tracked by top sides for months and offers are expected this summer.

Man City are known admirers of Wharton but they will face competition from him if they choose to move, with both Man Utd and Liverpool keen too.

TEAMtalk reported on March 28 that Man Utd are keen to beat their rivals to Wharton’s signature, but if Liverpool make an approach, they will be difficult to beat.

We understand that Liverpool manager Arne Slot wants to sign another player who can play in the number six role and Wharton has been identified as someone who can do just that, and compete with Ryan Gravenberch for a starting spot.

However, Palace certainly won’t allow Wharton to leave on the cheap, and TEAMtalk can reveal that the fee required to lure him from Selhurst Park this summer is over £80million.

READ MORE: Liverpool in shock talks for £52m Chelsea forward after Cole Palmer blow

Crystal Palace stance on Adam Wharton – sources

Sources have made clear that Palace value Wharton extremely highly. He is contracted until 2029 and his deal doesn’t include a release clause, which puts the Eagles in a very strong position.

They feel that Wharton will develop into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and become one of the first names on the England teamsheet.

Palace will point to the recent deals for other midfielders like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, who were sold for £105m and £115m respectively, when placing a valuation on Wharton.

We understand that Palace will only consider offers north of £80m this summer, and it’s unclear whether his suitors would be willing to go that high.

Liverpool are keen to strengthen in multiple areas, with the signings of a new striker, left-back and centre-back also priorities. They could also be in the market for a new left-winger if Luis Diaz leaves, amid speculation.

Man Utd’s top priority is a new striker and aren’t in a position to splash big sums on multiple players before they make sales, due to their PSR position.

Man City, meanwhile, are in a strong financial position but whether they’d spend £80m+ on Wharton when Rodri is set to be back playing next season remains to be seen.

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Liverpool’s No.1 target to replace Alexander-Arnold to come from Prem as second big name is ruled out

🔴 Ornstein claims Liverpool’s dream signing will make Slot machine a ‘scary’ prospect

🔴 Newcastle plotting spectacular move for Liverpool fan favourite who ‘ticks all the boxes’ – sources

IN-PROFILE: The rise of Adam Wharton

By Samuel Bannister

February 16, 2022: Signs his first professional contract with Blackburn Rovers after being in the club’s youth ranks since the age of six.

August 10, 2022: Makes his senior debut as a starter in an EFL Cup game against Hartlepool United.

August 27, 2022: Comes on as a half-time substitute for his Championship debut against Stoke City.

August 31, 2022: Earns the player of the match award on his first Championship start against Blackpool.

October 22, 2022: Scores his first goal for Blackburn in a win over Birmingham City.

October 29, 2022: Makes his first assist on his next appearance against Hull City.

May 8, 2023: Scores on the final day of the season against Millwall.

February 1, 2024: Completes a move into the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

February 3, 2024: Makes his Palace debut in a league game against Brighton.

April 6, 2024: Provides his first Premier League assist – against Manchester City, no less.

May 21, 2024: Receives his first senior England call-up, just two months after his first cap for the under-21s.

June 3, 2024: Makes his England debut in a friendly against Montenegro.

June 6, 2024: Earns a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, but isn’t used at the tournament.

October 17, 2024: Receives a nomination for the Golden Boy award for the best U21 player in Europe’s top leagues.

November 3, 2024: Undergoes groin surgery that keeps him out until February.

February 2, 2025: Makes his comeback from injury against Manchester United.

April 12, 2025: Records his first assist post-injury in a defeat at Manchester City.

April 26, 2025: Starts at Wembley as Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa to reach the FA Cup final.

DON’T MISS: The spectacular Liverpool XI for Prem title defence in 2025-26 with four new signings