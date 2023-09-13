Liverpool learn ultimate Jurgen Klopp decision on Germany job after serious attempt is unearthed

The agent of Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the manager remains committed to Liverpool and has therefore made himself unavailable to take the Germany job.

After the recent sacking of Hansi Flick, links between Klopp and his national team have resurfaced. The Germany job has long felt like the potential next step for the 56-year-old whenever the time comes to leave Liverpool.

Last season saw plenty of upheaval at Liverpool, which may have led to claims about a premature exit for Klopp. All along, though, the German tactician seemed set to stick to his commitment until 2026.

The new vacancy in his homeland, though, has prompted fresh speculation about Klopp’s future. And according to Sportschau, DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke has ‘tried hard’ to convince the man he made Borussia Dortmund boss back in 2008 to take the reins from interim coach Rudi Voller.

However, the same source has been told by Klopp’s agent that any attempt to appoint him will ultimately be unsuccessful.

Marc Kosicke confirmed: “Jurgen has a long-term contract with the LFC and is not available for the national coaching position.”

As also confirmed to Sportschau, DFB president Bernd Neuendorf ‘certainly’ was in ‘contact’ with Klopp, but it failed to become a ‘serious negotiation’.

Klopp continues lengthy Liverpool reign

Therefore, Klopp – who will celebrate eight years in the Liverpool job next month; he is the longest-serving manager currently in the Premier League – can continue to focus his energy on improving his club’s fortunes.

Liverpool fell out of the Champions League places last season in what almost felt like the end of an era. But after regenerating their squad, hopes are high that Klopp can guide them back to where they belong by the end of the new season.

By the time of the September international break, they remained one of six teams yet to taste defeat from their opening four fixtures in the Premier League. A long campaign is ahead, though.

Keeping Klopp could be of paramount importance to Liverpool’s hopes of showing last season was just a blip. He is one of their most successful managers in recent memory and even of all time.

Lifting the Premier League trophy in 2020 was one of his biggest contributions to the club, whom he has also led to silverware in the Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield, Super Cup and Club World Cup over the years.