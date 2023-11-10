Leeds lump £50m price tag on starlet as Liverpool receive encouragement over next Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have been given encouragement in their hopes to sign £50m-rated Archie Gray from Leeds United, as they may be forced to sell the star soon.

Gray’s lineage suggests he has what it takes to become a star. His dad, Andy, was was a useful attacker for a number of sides during his professional career, and made a handful of Premier League appearances for Leeds and Sunderland.

While 17-year-old Gray didn’t make an appearance for the Whites while they were in the top flight, he did make it onto the bench as a 16-year-old.

He’s currently doing a good job at working his way up the ranks, having started all but three Championship games this season, as Leeds are flying high, in third place.

It might not be long before he finds himself playing in the Premier League one way or another. There seems a good chance that the Whites could go straight back up this season.

Gray could follow other avenues to get to the top flight. Indeed, Crystal Palace have taken a liking to him, as they plan for a future without Michael Olise, with the winger frequently being linked to bigger clubs.

While he just signed a new deal with the Eagles, that won’t stop the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City – who have both been heavily linked in the past – from sniffing around.

Another far bigger potential destination in the Premier League has just opened up for Gray, too.

Liverpool readying swoop for £50m-rated Gray

Indeed, the Daily Mail reports Liverpool are ‘preparing a summer bid’ for the midfielder.

Comparisons to Trent Alexander-Arnold are mentioned in that report – Gray can play both in midfield and at right-back – and given how impactful he’s been for the Reds during his career, that Gray is a similar player will be one reason for their interest.

Leeds’ reluctance to sell is noted, and that makes a lot of sense given how well the 17-year-old is progressing.

As such, it’s stated they are looking for between £40-50million if they’re to let him go.

Liverpool given encouragement over Gray move

With that being said, Leeds might not be in a position to demand that much.

Indeed, with the report stating the Reds want to move for Gray in the summer, by that time, he’ll have just a year remaining on his deal at Elland Road.

The Whites may therefore be forced to cash in at that point, but Liverpool could chance their arm with a lower offer, knowing if nobody else comes in, Gray could then become available on a free, or they could get a reduced deal.

Whether they’d risk that is another question, as it’s likely Gray will have more suitors by next summer as he continues progressing.

Liverpool would likely not want to give anyone else the chance to snap him up given how keen on the midfielder they seem to be. In any case, it seems the Reds are ready to make their move, whatever formula they use to do so in.

