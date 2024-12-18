Caoimhin Kelleher is attracting serious interest from Leeds United but they may have to compete with Champions League sides for the Liverpool goalkeeper, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Republic of Ireland international has enjoyed his biggest season at Liverpool so far as a result of an injury to Alisson, which kept him out of a large portion of the campaign.

Kelleher has always been highly-regarded at Liverpool and his solid performances this season have seen him catch the attention of multiple sides.

Kelleher has been linked with moves away from Anfield before, but Jurgen Klopp refused to sell him during his time at the club unless a huge bid came in for him.

Liverpool’s new boss Arne Slot also values Kelleher but this hasn’t put off his suitors, who are looking to sign him next summer.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Leeds view Kelleher as the perfect target to replace Illan Meslier, who as previously revealed is likely to leave Elland Road in the near future.

Should Kelleher become available Leeds will be in the mix, but would only have a chance of signing him if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

Kelleher reluctant to join Leeds – sources

TEAMtalk understands there is ‘major doubt’ whether Kelleher would agree to join Leeds even if they are promoted, as they could be at risk of immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Sources state that there would be ‘solid Champions League sides very keen to do a deal’ should Liverpool make the Irishman available for transfer.

Kelleher’s priority when deciding on a potential next move will be consistent playing time. He loves Liverpool and Liverpool love him, with the club keen to hand him a contract extension.

However, with Alisson still being the Reds’ undisputed no. 1 and Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join the Merseyside club next season, there is no guarantee Kelleher will get the minutes he craves.

Kelleher’s current contract is set to expire in 2026 and therefore, next summer may be the last chance for Liverpool to get a big fee for him if he doesn’t pen new terms.

Liverpool round-up: Salah agreement ‘reached’ / Joao Pedro interest

Meanwhile, a bombshell report has claimed that Liverpool are the cusp of confirming a contract agreement with Mo Salah to extend his stay after the intervention of the club’s owner John Henry.

It’s claimed the American billionaire has intervened to hurry the talks along, reminding those leading the negotiations that an agreement for the talismanic star is both vital to their future success and will be ‘advantageous’ for all concerned if an agreement is reached quickly.

The report states Salah is happy to commit to the extension with the news described as the ‘best Christmas present that the club and its supporters could hope for’.

Furthermore, they claim Salah has also said thanks but no thanks to eight major suitors to stay at Anfield with Al Hilal, Barcelona, Juventus, Al Nassr, Inter Miami, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli and Zamalek all rejected.

In other news, Liverpool and Arsenal are both ‘planning to make an offer’ for Brighton forward Joao Pedro, of between €55-65million (£46-54m.

At Liverpool, it’s believed Pedro can become an elite forward under Arne Slot, ‘especially if a key attacker leaves next summer’.

The report suggests Brighton will ask for €70million (£58.2/$73.5m) so both of the potential offers may well be taken under consideration.

IN FOCUS: Kelleher vs Meslier, stats this season