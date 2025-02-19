A two-time Champions League winner has warned Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto to avoid a move to Liverpool, citing the poor impact an Anfield switch has had on Federico Chiesa, so far.

The Italian international has been linked with moves away from Leeds of late, as Daniel Farke has opted to start Manor Solomon and Daniel James ahead of him recently.

Gnonto could be on the move this summer if a big bid is lodged and a number of Premier League teams are said to be tracking his situation.

However, AC Milan legend Massimo Ambrosini has told Gnonto to ignore any advances from Liverpool and pursue alternative options should he choose to leave Leeds.

“Could Wilfried Gnonto replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool? I think it’s too soon,” Ambrosini told bet365. “He needs to have played at a higher level before going to Liverpool, who are on top at the moment.

“Look what has happened to Federico Chiesa. The level is very high. I think Gnonto should have a step after Leeds before thinking about Liverpool or Manchester United. With all respect to Leeds.”

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed last week that although Gnonto won’t push for a Leeds exit, he could be sold if the Whites sign two new wingers. Everton have previously made approaches for the 21-year-old and could reignite their interest this summer.

Liverpool backed to win Champions League ‘without a doubt’

Ambrosini, 47, was a two-time Champions League winner with AC Milan, and believes Liverpool have what it takes to go all the way this season.

“I have to go with Liverpool to win the Champions League, without a doubt,” he said. “They are the best team in the Champions League right now apart from in the last game against PSV Eindhoven which didn’t mean much.

“They want to win against everyone in Europe, the same as in England. I think they will go further than the other English clubs.

“Looking at Arsenal, the injury to Kai Havertz has reduced their chances in the competition, so you have to go with Liverpool.”

Liverpool topped the Champions League’s league phase with seven victories and one loss, picking up 21 points, and are the Bookies’ current favourites to lift the trophy, closely followed by Real Madrid.

The Reds will also face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final next week and are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, so they’re on track to win a historic treble as things stand.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are considering a swoop for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer – IF he reduces his wage demands.

It will be a ‘very hot’ summer for De Jong, per sources, as Barcelona are already ‘pushing’ for a sale to generate funds and reduce their wage bill.

Juventus are also keen on the Dutchman, so they could rival Liverpool for his signature.

TEAMtalk understands they are willing to listen to offers in the region of €35m (£29m, $36.6m) for De Jong, which his suitors, namely Liverpool, view as fair value.

In other news, two top sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are very interested in Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen and are weighing up a bid in the summer.

The talented 19-year-old has a £50m release clause in his Cherries’ contract – a relatively cheap fee given the £70m+ valuations for the likes of Marc Guehi, Jarrad Branthwaite and Murillo.

