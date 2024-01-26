In a stunning turn of events at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down from his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Liverpool fans will have felt safe in the knowledge that Klopp would stay for another couple of seasons, as in April 2022 he extended his contract with the club to June 2026. But out of nowhere, Klopp and the Reds have announced they will part ways this summer.

Confirming his decision in an interview with club media, Klopp said: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

The German is not the only integral part of Liverpool’s success who will leave in the summer. Assistant managers Pep Ljinders and Peter Krawietz, plus elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also leave for pastures new ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Liverpool’s statement on the quadruple exits has revealed that Ljinders will now pursue his own career as a first-team manager.

Pep Ljinders to follow Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool

Everyone at Liverpool will be devastated to see Klopp and Ljinders depart. After joining Liverpool in October 2015, Klopp has taken the club back to the summit of English, European and world football.

Under his guidance, Liverpool have won everything there is to win, including the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Klopp has also helped Liverpool challenge one of the greatest teams of all time – Manchester City – despite not being able to spend as much as Pep Guardiola’s side.

Klopp added: “I told the club already in November. I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside, I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things. That means a season starts and you plan pretty much the next season already.

“When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore’ and I was surprised myself by that. I obviously start thinking about it.

“It didn’t start [then], but of course last season was kind of a super-difficult season and there were moments when at other clubs probably the decision would have been, ‘Come on, thank you very much for everything but probably we should split here, or end it here.’ That didn’t happen here, obviously.

“For me it was super, super, super-important that I can help to bring this team back onto the rails. It was all I was thinking about. When I realised pretty early that happened, it’s a really good team with massive potential and a super age group, super characters and all that, then I could start thinking about myself again and that was the outcome. It is not what I want to [do], it is just what I think is 100 per cent right.”

Klopp continued by saying he wants to ‘go for it’ and try to win as many trophies as possible this season before he departs. Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table, with a five-point lead on City after playing an extra game.

Plus, they have made it through to the League Cup final, where they will play Chelsea, and will come up against Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

In Europe, the Merseyside giants are waiting to see which team they will face in the Europa League round of 16 after finishing top of their group.

