Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract at Liverpool next summer

Liverpool have been told that the renewal of Virgil van Dijk must take precedence over extensions for both Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold with the Reds captain the hardest of the trio to replace – and with the perfect replacement for the latter at right-back having been identified.

The Reds have started life under Arne Slot brilliantly, winning seven of their eight matches to date and having secured a 2-1 win over Wolves on Saturday to climb to top spot in the Premier League table. And with Slot making it look easy having inherited such a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp, hope is beginning to grow that Liverpool could well be in the mix for title glory this season.

However, there remains something of a shadow over their early success with all of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the current season and, as things stand, having yet to agree on new deals.

With the trio eligible to negotiate pre-contract agreements to move overseas from January 1, Reds supporters are feeling anxious about losing one, two, or possibly all three key players, who have been synonymous with the success the club have enjoyed in recent years.

Now, though, former defender Mark Lawrenson has explained why, of that trio, it is the renewal of Van Dijk which takes on the greatest importance.

“At least, including this season, three seasons – especially if he has quality around him,” Lawrenson told Liverpool.com when asked how long Van Dijk can maintain his world-class standards.

“He is the big one for me in terms of keeping them. They have to keep Van Dijk because you cannot get a replacement for him. I don’t know anybody who would be a replacement.

“Everything about him is very imposing. He is a good organizer and I’m told in the dressing room, he is very strong. He would be the really big one for me to keep – and he is captain. He likes that and he is an unbelievable top player.”

Van Dijk chats Liverpool future as Lawrenson names Alexander-Arnold heir

Van Dijk, for his part, recently made clear his determination to hang around at Anfield beyond this season, claiming while on international duty with the Netherlands earlier this month.

“At both teams I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years. I am human, I have emotions too. You start thinking all kinds of things. Especially just after a game like the elimination (by England) in the very last minute.

“I also understand that it came across as unclear on how I stood in all this because after the match I was so disappointed and full of emotion. It perhaps came across as if it had been my last international match. I did have doubts that night and I did hint at that.”

Those leadership qualities have also been highlighted by Lawrenson who feels he is rightly considered up there with the all-time Premier League greats.

“He’s good on the pitch, good in the dressing room. Anyone who can offer these traits are right up there,” Lawrenson added. “Those players that captained their teams, ran their team and very rarely ever made a mistake.”

Lawrenson is less convinced though that either Salah or Alexander-Arnold will hang around, stating two reasons why he believes the latter is destined to sign for Real Madrid.

Expanding on that theory, Lawrenson added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Trent went.

“I just have this feeling that his big mate is at Real Madrid. They are on big money anyway and it’s a fantastic life that they have. I’m just wondering if he wants to test himself.

“Salah is the other one and I’m not sure with him. If he wants to go and play in Saudi, he would be a king. That might interest him – but keep Virgil and you have a chance. If Trent goes, we’ve got Conor Bradley.”

Liverpool linked with four Van Dijk successors as Zubimendi claims gather pace

As far as would-be successors go for Van Dijk, it emerged earlier this week that Slot has been convinced by the qualites of Marc Guehi after a detailed analysis of his technique by Richard Hughes.

However, any deal could cost the Reds a club-record deal if they are to persuade the Eagles to cash in on the 19-times capped England international.

TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti, meanwhile, has also revealed the names of three other quality central defenders on the Reds’ watchlist as they ponder life after the dominant Dutch defender.

Elsewhere, claims are gathering pace that Liverpool could rekindle their efforts to sign Martin Zubimendi in the January window after an in-the-know journalist offered an intriguing update on those links.

