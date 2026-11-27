A true legend of the game is fully expected to put pen to paper with Liverpool in 2027, though a report has outlined why one star at Anfield is ‘unlikely to accept’ the situation.

If Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk never played another game for Liverpool, they’ve already done more than enough to go down as all-time greats at Anfield.

Alisson, 34, and Van Dijk, 35, are both out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

However, TEAMtalk brought news earlier in November of Van Dijk being likely to pen fresh terms.

And according to the latest from The Athletic, Alisson too is expected to ink an extension.

When discussing the contract situations of Alisson, Van Dijk and Joe Gomez (also out of contract next summer), the report stated: ‘The two most likely to sign extensions are Van Dijk and Alisson.

‘They remain pivotal for [Andoni] Iraola given what they offer Liverpool on and off the pitch.

‘Last weekend, Van Dijk, 35, became the oldest outfield player in Premier League history to start 50 consecutive top-flight matches for a single club.

‘Alisson, 34, has had hamstring issues in recent years, but so far this season he’s stayed fit and is in outstanding form. Both are keen to stay and are relaxed about the situation, with discussions at an early stage.’

Alisson re-signing to cause problems with Giorgi Mamardashvili

But while Alisson staying will undoubtedly be greeted with delight at Anfield, there’s one player who won’t be overjoyed.

The report continued: ‘If Alisson stays beyond next summer, that will have implications for Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is unlikely to accept a third season as backup after his move from Valencia.’

Liverpool paid £29m prior to add-ins when signing the giant Georgian from Valencia. As mentioned, he’s already spent one season in his prime years rooted to the bench, and barring injuries to Alisson, that’s where he’ll remain this term too.

Mamardashvili is 26 and more than good enough to be a regular starter at the vast majority of sides.

But if Alisson remains, the suggestions are he’ll push to leave, and Liverpool will then have a decision to make on whether to greenlight an exit, and if they do, whether he leaves on loan or outright.

These developments on Friday were predicted by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, earlier this month.

“There is certainly a possibility that Alisson will remain at Liverpool,” he declared in mid-November. “However, the situation involving him and Giorgi Mamardashvili is becoming increasingly complicated.

“This is because Mamardashvili is not a player who wants to remain a backup goalkeeper indefinitely.

“He is playing second fiddle while waiting for the door to open for a starting spot at Liverpool and at some point, a decision will have to be made.”

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Liverpool spent heavily on Belgian sensation, Lucca Brughmans, over the summer. The 18-year-old cost £30m (add-ons included), and has remained with Genk for the current campaign.

Experienced stopper, Freddie Woodman, is also on the books, as is Viteslav Jaros. As such, Liverpool do have options already under contract in case Mamardashvili leaves and they need to install a new No 2.

However, the concern will always be are any of those options of the required standard to step in for long stretches if Alisson picks up further muscle injuries after re-signing.