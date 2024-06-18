Liverpool have big plans for the summer and Arne Slot is reportedly keen to strengthen his defence with a player he knows from his former club Feyenoord.

The coach is keen to bring in more competition for Andy Robertson at left-back and sign a new centre-back to act as a long-term replacement for Joel Matip.

Liverpool are interested in Feyenoord star David Hancko, who can play in both positions. Their chances of signing him have increased with Slot making the move to Anfield.

In fact, a recent report claimed that Slot has now instructed the Reds to reunite him with the Feyenoord defender this summer.

Slot started Hancko in 100% of Feyenoord’s league matches this season and the pair still have an excellent relationship.

He made 48 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch giants in 2023/24, scoring seven goals and helping his team to 22 clean sheets.

Hancko’s excellent form with Feyenoord saw him rewarded with a spot in Slovakia’s Euro 2024 squad and he played the full 90 minutes in his side’s fantastic 1-0 win over Belgium on Monday.

The 26-year-old played as a left-back and dealt with Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku brilliantly – limiting him to few chances and putting in a few important tackles on the by-line.

Hancko is fully focused on the Euros for now but reports suggest Liverpool and Leicester City are weighing up moves for him.

Leicester pose ‘significant’ threat to Liverpool transfer

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool and Leicester are ‘both vying to sign Hancko’ and are ‘alongside Atletico Madrid‘ in the race.

The defender is under contract until 2028 and Feyenoord will reportedly demand €35m (approx. £29.5m) for his signature.

It’s claimed that ‘talks have already begun’ between Liverpool, Leicester and Atletico over a potential transfer and things are expected to heat up once Slovakia’s Euros campaign ends.

The challenge from Leicester is described as ‘significant’ as the Foxes aim to build a squad capable of staying and flourishing in the Premier League following promotion.

Hancko could replaced exit-linked star Conor Coady and compete with the likes of Wout Faes and Jannik Vestegaard for a starting spot.

Leicester are still yet to bring in a replacement for Enzo Maresca and Graham Potter is the current favourite to take the reigns at the King Power.

The Foxes may need to wait for their new boss’s green light before bidding for Hancko and they’re looking to finalise an appointment in the near future.

With that in mind, Liverpool will have to move quickly if they want to reunite Slot with Hancko at Anfield.