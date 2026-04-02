Liverpool have been granted clearance to open talks to sign one of the Bundesliga’s best defenders this summer, a well-connected German journalist has confirmed, and with sources rating the prospects of a double raid by the Reds on RB Leipzig for a £148m-rated duo.

The Merseysiders have embarked on a difficult season after falling way off the pace in the Premier League title race; a disappointing outcome given they splashed out a club-record £440m (€505m, $600m) on new signings in the 2025 summer transfer window.

And while Liverpool can still salvage their season with a top-five finish and glory in one, the other, or indeed both, the FA Cup or the Champions League, thoughts on how to improve Arne Slot’s side and get them back among the title chasers next season is already underway.

To that end, sporting director Richard Hughes has been tasked with an unenviable task: trying to replace two of the club’s most influential players in the modern era, in both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

While Salah has already confirmed his departure, the Egyptian star exiting Anfield after nine, largely glorious seasons, this summer, the countdown is now on as to when influential captain Van Dijk will join him. Come this summer, Van Dijk will turn 35 and will have just a year remaining on his deal.

And while still a hugely influential figure at Anfield, concerning mistakes have been creeping more regularly into his game, a sign perhaps that his better days are behind him.

Now, an update from Germany has given Liverpool a glorious opportunity to sign a French defender more than capable of filling his boots in the form of RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

Indeed, we exclusively revealed back on March 12 that Leipzig were prepared to cash in on the Frenchman, having decided a parting of ways was in their best interests this summer.

Off the back of that, Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze has confirmed an exit is on the cards, alerting long-term suitors Liverpool to a potential deal.

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘Castello Lukeba is on the market this summer. Leipzig and Lukeba both feel that their time together could come to an end after three years.

‘The Bundesliga club is open to a departure, even below the release clause set at €80m.

‘Understand that Leipzig values the Frenchman at €65-70m. Lukeba is ready for a new challenge. It now depends on the offers that come in. There are strong indications that he could leave Leipzig this summer.’

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Liverpool could target double £148m Leipzig raid

That apparent £61m asking price for the 6ft centre-half is likely to make Liverpool’s ears prick up, though the Reds could yet explore other options too this summer with both Nico Schlotterbeck and Alessandro Bastoni potentially both coming on to the market.

The Reds have also been linked with Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, who has moved ahead of Lukeba in the France national team pecking order.

Either way, were Liverpool to follow up on initial interest in Lukeba, capped once by France back in 2023, it would raise the possibility of a double raid on Leipzig this summer.

That’s because the Reds are also very much focused on the signing of their outstanding teenage winger Yan Diomade this summer, though Leipzig are less enthused about his sale and are standing by what could prove a British record transfer fee for a teenager were a deal to go through.

TEAMtalk confirmed way back in December that Liverpool were stepping up plans to sign Diomande, having started what sources described as ‘almost daily contact’ with his representatives over a move.

Now, in an update earlier this week, Hinze dropped an update that gives the Reds real hope of a blockbuster summer deal, having admitted RB Leipzig will be extremely tough to retain his services beyond this season and with the Bundesliga side making it clear they are sitting firm on the player’s asking price.

Hinze stated: ‘RB Leipzig want to convince Yan Diomande to stay for another season, but the Bundesliga club is still preparing for big offers. Leipzig remain firm: the price tag stays at €100m or more. Contract until 2030. They want to keep Diomande, but know it will be extremely difficult. The high price tag could deter one or two interested clubs.’

To further quantify those links, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed last week, a key factor in Liverpool’s belief that a deal is there to be done lies in the Reds’ already established relationship with Leipzig.

The two clubs have enjoyed a productive history of business in recent years, facilitating smooth negotiations and mutual benefits on several occasions. Indeed, the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, and, to lesser success, Naby Keita, have all made high-profile transfers from the Red Bull Arena to Anfield in recent seasons.

This rapport is further strengthened by the presence of legendary Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in a senior role within the Red Bull network, where the former Liverpool manager continues to exert strong influence.

Diomande himself is said to be very keen on a move to Merseyside by sources, attracted by the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League and play under Slot’s progressive system.

Indeed, the young winger even let slip in a live stream that he is dreaming of a move to Liverpool.

Deals for both Lukeba and Diomade would potentially set Liverpool back a combined £148m (€170m, $195m).

Liverpool latest: Everton target ‘prefers rivals’; TWO rivals chase Konate

Meanwhile, fanciful Liverpool admiration for Iliman Ndiaye has been hit by another hurdle after it was reported that the £70m-rated Everton favourite has designs on a move elsewhere in the Premier League, with one of the Reds’ other rivals now billed as the Senegal star’s dream next club.

In other news, Liverpool have been warned they will need to get their skates on if they are to secure the signing of Alessandro Bastoni this summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed transfer talks with a major European giant are now underway.

Elsewhere, a deal Liverpool recently made with ‘one of the best in the world’ has been lauded by former Reds man, Brad Friedel, though the American has voiced startling concerns about how the man ultimately signed to replace him is not up to the task.

And finally, sources can reveal on Thursday lunchtime that the Reds are growing increasingly frustrated with Ibrahima Konate as the defender continues to keep the club waiting over his contract decision, with an impending deadline now set to reach a conclusion over the matter, and as TWO Premier League rivals hover over a potential deal.

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