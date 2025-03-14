Liverpool identify ‘ideal candidate’ to replace Mo Salah – he’s ‘world class’ and ‘sensational’

Liverpool have reportedly identified a brilliant winger as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has been told that despite his brilliant form for Arne Slot’s side this season, he may not win the Ballon d’Or.

Salah is one of the greatest ever Liverpool players and is hugely popular among the Anfield faithful. The 32-year-old has scored 243 goals and given 110 assists in 391 appearances for the Reds so far in his career and won the Premier League and the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp.

The Egyptian superstar has been in fine form this campaign, as Liverpool look likely to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

The 32-year-old has scored 32 goals and given 22 assists in 42 matches in all competitions this season and is the top scorer in the Premier League at the moment.

Despite all his heroics, Salah could end up leaving Liverpool as a free agent his summer.

The former Chelsea attacker is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place yet.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are planning for life without Salah and have identified Leroy Sane as his potential replacement.

Liverpool view Sane as “the ideal candidate” to replace Salah on the right wing if the Egyptian leaves this summer.

The former Manchester City winger is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Arsenal are also said to be keen on a deal for Sane , who was described as “sensational” by his Germany international teammate Julian Brandt in November 2023.

Fichajes has added that although there have been no formal contacts between Sane’s entourage and Liverpool, the situation could evolve in the coming months, as the Premier League leaders aim to secure the services of the 29-year-old, who was described as “a world-class player” by Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann in November 2024.

While any report from Fichajes should be taken with a pinch of salt, the claim that Liverpool are interested in Sane is backed by another source.

TBR reported this week that Liverpool are among the clubs that Sane has been offered to.

Mohamed Salah told he won’t win Ballon d’Or

With Liverpool likely to clinch the Premier League title this season and Salah banging in the goals for fun, many would back the Egyptian ace to win the Ballon d’Or.

However, former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has tipped Barca winger Raphinha for the prestigious award.

Henry said on CBS Sports on Tuesday: “He’s up there. Raphinha is ahead for me now. He’s scored 11 goals in the Champions League. Mo Salah is a great candidate, Kane is a candidate, Dembélé depends.

“If you do well in the Champions League and also win your league, obviously you’ll have a chance. But Raphinha is at his best, with many goals and only one penalty. I’m not saying that Kane or Salah, who is having a season in the Premier League that we won’t see again, don’t take penalties, but if a player scores the same goals as the rest without penalties.

“I’m not saying what they’ve done is bad, it’s incredible, but we have to talk a little more about him. What Raphinha is doing, in addition to defending in pressure.

“Because when you have a complete striker you also have to know how to press, defend, help the full-back and press well. There are many things you have to do and Raphinha does them all.”

Latest Liverpool news: Gibbs-White interest, Nunez sale

Liverpool are interested in a summer deal for Morgan Gibbs-White , according to a report.

However, Nottingham Forest do not want to sell the attacking midfielder and would want £70million for him if he shows a desire to leave the City Ground at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Liverpool are facing stiff competition from Real Madrid for Dean Huijsen.

Sources have told us that Madrid have made the Bournemouth central defender a top target this summer.

Meanwhile, our transfer expert Rudy Galetti has revealed that Liverpool are increasingly likely to sell Darwin Nunez and have identified four potential replacements.

