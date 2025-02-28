Liverpool considering bid for ‘fantastic’ Chelsea star tipped to become ‘one of the greatest’

Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, with a report revealing how Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have changed their stance as the Reds could offload one of their long-serving defenders this summer.

Colwill is one of the best young central defenders in the Premier League and is flourishing under Enzo Maresca at Chelsea at the moment. The 22-year-old England international has scored one goal and given one assist in 25 Premier League matches this season, as the London club aim to finish in the top four.

The youngster has come through the Chelsea youth system to establish himself in the first team after loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Former Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino was hugely impressed with Colwill and backed him to become “one of the greatest centre-backs in England”, as quoted on TNT Sports in July 2023.

Maresca has been pleased with the youngster’s progress this season, noting in The Telegraph in October 2024 that he is a “fantastic” player who has become “a leader” and “one of the guys that is always speaking”.

It seems that Liverpool have been impressed with Colwill too, with Rousing The Kop reporting that he is one of the defenders on the Merseyside club’s radar.

RTK has reported that Liverpool have a “long-standing interest in Colwill and could return to try and tempt Chelsea into a sale”, adding that reigniting a move for the England international defender this summer “is yet to be ruled out”.

The report has claimed that even if Virgil van Dijk signs a new contract and extends his stay at Anfield, Liverpool would like to sign a new defender in the summer transfer window.

FSG have not signed “a senior central defender since Ibrahima Konate arrived in 2021, but this is set to change in 2025”, according to the report.

READ MORE ➡️ Free agents: The three best unattached players available in each position

Joe Gomez could leave Liverpool

One defender who could leave Liverpool at the end of the season is Joe Gomez.

According to RTK, Gomez’s future at Anfield is uncertain after an injury-hit season.

The 27-year-old has made 17 appearances for Liverpool this season, of which only nine have been in the Premier League.

While Liverpool will not push Gomez out of the door, there is a chance that he could leave.

Gomez has been on the books of Liverpool since 2015 and has played 241 matches for the Merseyside club.

Latest Liverpool news: Brahim Diaz contact, double Newcastle raid

With Mohamed Salah out of contract at the end of the season and no new deal in place at the moment, Liverpool are planning for the eventuality that the Egyptian superstar could leave.

A report in Spain has revealed that Liverpool have been in contact over a deal for Brahim Diaz.

While Diaz is an important player for Real Madrid, he is not guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up.

The Liverpool coaching staff believe that the Morocco international winger would be a great fit for Arne Slot’s team.

Diaz is not the only winger on Liverpool’s radar as a potential replacement for Salah, with a report revealing that Como winger Assane Diao too is being followed by the Reds.

Newcastle United are also said to be interested in Diao, and both the Magpies and Liverpool could move for him this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly planning a double raid on Newcastle, with Alexander Isak and Lewis Hall on their wanted list.

Isak is one of the best strikers in the Premier League and has been on fire this season, while Hall is one of the most promising young left-backs around.

POLL: Who was Liverpool’s best signing of the Jurgen Klopp era?