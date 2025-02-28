£40m Liverpool transfer plan in tatters after revelation about top-choice ‘real deal’ left-back target

Liverpool have reportedly suffered a setback in their quest to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United, with a report in Spain also revealing that Real Madrid are now showing interest in another left-back on Arne Slot’s radar.

One of the areas that Liverpool have identified to strengthen in the summer transfer window is left-back. While Andy Robertson is still a capable player, the Scottish star has not had the best of seasons on a personal level and has shown signs of slowing down. Kostas Tsimikas is a good number two, but the Greece international is not at the level where he can be a first-choice left-back for Liverpool and play week in and week out.

Hall is one of the left-backs who has been linked with Liverpool, with the Newcastle youngster impressing everyone this season.

A report this week claimed that Liverpool have made Hall their top choice left-back to replace Robertson this summer.

It has also been reported in the last few days that Liverpool are ready to offer £40m in transfer fees to Newcastle and hand Hall a contract until 2029.

However, it has now emerged that Newcastle do not want to sell Hall in the summer transfer window.

According to TBR, Newcastle do not want to lose Hall this summer and will not entertain any offers for the England international left-back, who has been described by club legend Alan Shearer as “the real deal”.

The report has revealed that sources close to Hall have said that they have not heard of any interest in the 20-year-old.

Liverpool face Real Madrid competition for Milos Kerkez

Not only could Liverpool not be able to sign Hall, but there is also the danger of the Premier League leaders missing out on Milos Kerkez to Madrid.

Kerkez has been superb for Bournemouth since joining the club in 2023 and is widely considered one of the best young left-backs in the Premier League.

Liverpool have taken a shine to the Hungary international, but a Spanish report has now claimed that Madrid are interested in the 21-year-old as well.

According to Fichajes, the defending Spanish and European champions want to sign a new left-back in the summer transfer window, and the performances of Kerkez have impressed them.

Latest Liverpool news: Levi Colwill interest, Brahim Diaz contact

Liverpool reportedly plan to sign a new central defender in the summer transfer window even if Virgil van Dijk stays.

Van Dijk is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Merseyside club are hopeful of extending the Dutchman’s stay at Anfield.

It has been reported that Liverpool are planning to sign a senior centre-back regardless of whether Van Dijk stars.

The Premier League leaders have a long-standing interest in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and could decide to make a bid for the England international this summer.

Like Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah is also out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

While the Reds are hopeful of convincing the Egyptian superstar to extend his stay at the club, they are planning for life after Salah in case he leaves.

Liverpool have been in contact over a deal for Brahim Diaz as a potential replacement for Salah.

A Spanish report has claimed that the Reds are willing to make a significant bid to try to sign the Morocco international from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Diaz is not the only winger that Liverpool are looking at as a potential replacement for Salah, with a report claiming that Como winger Assane Diao is being followed by the Reds as well.

