Liverpool have made enquiries regarding Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall and are actively keeping themselves informed on the England international’s future, though any deal is going to cost in excess of the world-record fee for a full-back, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a blockbuster switch to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, only to end up committing his future to his boyhood club by signing a new long-term contract at St James’ Park running until 2031.

Despite penning those fresh terms in September, Manchester United’s admiration for Hall has far from disappeared.

With new Old Trafford head coach Mauricio Pochettino desperate to overhaul his porous backline – a priority underlined by last Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing at Anfield – United remain firmly in the picture for top-level defensive reinforcements.

However, Newcastle remain adamant that they have no desire to part ways with one of their most prized assets under head coach Matthias Jaissle and continue to insist the player is strictly not for sale.

Hall has cemented himself as a cornerstone of the Magpies’ side and continues to shine on the international stage under England boss Thomas Tuchel.

While the Magpies are determined to retain his services, TEAMtalk understands it would take a world-record fee for a left-back – north of £66million (€79m, $86m) – to even bring Newcastle to the negotiating table for the former Chelsea academy graduate and with Liverpool now also firmly in the picture to bring the 22-year-old to Merseyside…

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Liverpool make plans to lure Lewis Hall to Anfield

Indeed, we can reveal that Liverpool have firmly entered the picture and are keeping close tabs on Hall’s situation on Tyneside, setting up a potential transfer tug-of-war between English football’s two fiercest rivals.

Inside Anfield, recruitment chiefs are understood to be concerned by the lack of progress shown by Milos Kerkez since the Hungary international arrived on Merseyside in a £40m deal from Bournemouth in 2025.

Although the 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s resounding victory over Manchester United, his overall development and consistency since joining the club have left the hierarchy weighing up long-term upgrades at left-back.

As a result, we can exclusively reveal that Liverpool have sounded out Hall’s situation to ensure they are kept in the loop should any opening emerge.

Furthermore, Hall’s homegrown status and proven Premier League pedigree make him an exceptionally attractive proposition for the Reds as they plan ahead for future windows.

However, given Newcastle’s firm stance, Hall’s freshly signed contract, and the eye-watering valuation required to prise him away from the North East, there is currently little to suggest a formal move will materialise when the transfer window reopens in January with any serious battle for his signature far more likely to ignite next summer.

A top Bundesliga star was recently identified as a potential option for the Reds to fill that left-back void, though we understand that Hall – Premier League-proven and one of the best of his generation – is now established as the dream target.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also ready to activate a clause to re-sign a former star as part of a mammoth double deal.

Liverpool are also being strongly linked with two new goalkeepers, one of whom is rated as France’s next No.1, amid new claims that Alisson could leave.