Liverpool deal ‘TERMINATED’ but winger will still NOT play for Arne Slot

Much has been made about Harvey Elliott’s situation at Aston Villa, but Liverpool have decided to recall another winger they had sent out on loan in the summer of 2025.

Elliott’s loan deal at Villa from Liverpool was expected to be made permanent, given that the winger had to make only 10 appearances for Unai Emery’s side to trigger the obligatory clause of £35million (€40m, $46.7m). However, the 22-year-old winger has played only five matches for the Villans, with Emery already publicly saying that he will not play him again.

With Elliott having already played for Liverpool this season, the winger is not eligible to turn out for a third club in the 2025/26 campaign, unless the former Fulham star opts to move to a Major League Soccer outfit.

As Elliott stays in limbo, Liverpool have recalled another winger, Lewis Koumas, who joined Birmingham City on a loan deal in the summer of 2025.

The 20-year-old, who is also able to play as a forward, made 25 appearances for Birmingham this season.

Birmingham have announced on their official website that Koumas is heading back to Liverpool.

The Athletic journalist James Pearce has noted on X: “Lewis Koumas’ loan spell at Birmingham City has been terminated.

“Back at Liverpool and likely to be loaned out again for rest of the season. Other Championship clubs keen.”

Koumas, though, is unlikely to be part of Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s first-team squad for the rest of the season.

That is because Hull City are aiming to sign the youngster on loan for the second half of the season.

The Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle has noted on X before Birmingham confirmed the loan termination: “Championship side Hull City have emerged as strong contenders to sign #LFC attacker Lewis Koumas for the rest of the season should his loan spell at Birmingham City be ended early.”

Kostas Tsimikas set for Liverpool return

Like Koumas, the loan deal of Kostas Tsimikas could also be cancelled before the winter transfer window closes.

Tsimikas has failed to establish himself in the AS Roma starting line-up since joining the Italian club on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

AS Roma sporting director Ricky Massara has revealed in the Italian media that the Serie A outfit are in talks with Liverpool over the Greece international left-back going back to the Merseyside club.

Corriere dello Sport quotes Massara as saying: “It’s true, there is a discussion with Liverpool. We’ll see how the solution evolves in the coming days.”

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Fulham are keen on Tsimikas, although any transfer will have to wait until the summer of 2026.

