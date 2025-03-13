Liverpool target ‘monster all-round’ striker to replace Darwin Nunez

Liverpool are working on a deal for Liam Delap, with a report revealing the Reds’ search for a replacement for Darwin Nunez as Chelsea’s stance on the Ipswich Town striker is revealed.

While Liverpool are having a wonderful campaign in Arne Slot’s first season in charge of the club and are likely to win the Premier League title and will also play in the Carabao Cup final, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) understand that they cannot stand still and need to strengthen their squad.

As TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on March 4, Liverpool are working on new contracts for central defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah and would also love to keep right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold despite Real Madrid’s determination to sign him on a free transfer.

There is also the possibility that Nunez could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that there was interest in the Uruguay international striker from the Saudi Pro League in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Nunez is open to a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

According to TBR, Liverpool are already lining up potential replacements for Nunez and have identified Ipswich striker Delap as a potential target.

The Premier League leaders are reported to have “stepped up their interest in signing” Delap from Ipswich.

Delap is a striker Liverpool “are doing work on”, according to the report, which has revealed that the Merseyside club have watched the Ipswich star “multiple times since the turn of the year”.

However, Liverpool will face competition for Delap if they are to press ahead with a bid for the 22-year-old.

TBR has noted that Newcastle United are paying close attention to the striker’s progress.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Aston Villa are also interested in Delap, who, according to his Ipswich teammate Alex Palmer, is “a monster” and “an all-round striker”.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Mo Salah breaks down in tears as major new transfer link ignites after Liverpool exit

Chelsea stance on Liam Delap revealed – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on February 4 that Chelsea are keen on signing Delap from Ipswich in the summer transfer window.

Sources have said that the former Manchester City prospect is Chelsea’s top target for the summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Delap himself would be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

Ipswich are aware that the English youngster may leave at the end of the season, with the club facing relegation from the Premier League.

TBR has also noted Chelsea’s interest in Delap and has reported that the Blues, who are aiming for a top-four finish in the Premier League table this season, are ready to make a bid of around £50m including add-ons.

Latest Liverpool news: Ousmane Dembele bid, Mo Salah advice

Liverpool are reportedly planning to raid Paris Saint-Germain for one of their top performers of the season.

Having lost to PSG over two legs in the Champions League Round of 16, Liverpool are plotting a revenge by targeting Ousmane Dembele.

The Premier League club are said to be willing to offer £84million for the former Barcelona winger, but PSG want more.

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has urged FSG to sort out a new deal for Salah as soon as possible.

Lawrenson said: “I mean, if you were in the shoes of the owners, you’d give him two years with a one. I don’t think he will go to Saudi Arabia, what is the point?”

The Anfield great added: “He’s bulked up, I think he is harder to shove off the ball now. This season he has been absolutely brilliant.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has raved about Dean Huijsen, who TEAMtalk understands, is a player Liverpool are keen on signing this summer.

Wright said: “Wow. You know what I mean? Linked with everyone. I think he’s got a £50m buyout. I think he came from, I think, Malaga Academy and I think, was it Juventus?

“Yeah, loan at Roma last season, and like I say, they’re all after him – they all want him.

“There are people talking £50m, right? He is, what, 6’5, right? He can come out with a ball. He can do everything.

“He is so good, 6’5, dribbling like that, passing – do you see his passing from the back.

“I cannot believe that Juventus have let this guy go – was it €15m? I can’t remember what it was. But that for me is, you watch him, just watch his highlight reel if you can get to see it.”

IN FOCUS: Liam Delap vs Darwin Nunez stats this season