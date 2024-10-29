A journalist has outlined which of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah is likely to sign a new contract with Liverpool, which is likeliest to leave and which is ‘somewhere between.’

The superstar trio are all in the final year of their respective contracts at Liverpool. Losing Alexander-Arnold would arguably be the biggest blow to Liverpool given at age 26, he’s only now entering his prime years.

Nonetheless, despite being well into their 30s, neither Van Dijk or Salah are showing any noticeable signs of decline.

Liverpool hope all three of their long-serving aces will pen fresh terms, though the players won’t lack for exit opportunities.

Alexander-Arnold is Real Madrid’s No 1 target at right-back. Interest in Van Dijk is a little more scarce, while Salah is long-term objective for the Saudi Pro League.

A fresh update from The Independent’s senior football correspondent, Richard Jolly, has ranked the trio on how likely they are to extend their Anfield stays.

Per Jolly, ‘Van Dijk feels the likeliest to stay, Alexander-Arnold probably the likeliest to go, with Salah somewhere between them.’

Ballon d’Or debacle could affect Alexander-Arnold decision

Alexander-Arnold recently raised eyebrows when voicing his ambitions to win the Ballon d’Or.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher took a dim view of Alexander-Arnold’s comments, believing them to be a not-so-subtle hint the right-back is bound for Spain.

“My first thought when I read that was, ‘you’re not going win the Ballon d’Or as a right-back for Liverpool’. Ballon d’Or winners normally play for Real Madrid or Barcelona, that’s where the best players in the world go,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“If that’s his ultimate ambition… I think he was asked about winning the Champions League, the World Cup or the Ballon d’Or and he chose the Ballon d’Or which I think is a bit strange or bizarre. He’s always picked the World Cup or the Champions League [before] – it’s a team game.

“He’s got massive ambition and why not, you only get one career. He is a unique full-back, he’s absolutely amazing. He gets Liverpool back in the game today with the pass.

“But the first thing that came to me when I read that interview is that that makes me think he’s going to Real Madrid. I actually think Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah will stay, I do believe that.”

Interestingly, Real Madrid boycotted Monday night’s Ballon d’Or ceremony upon learning star winger Vinicius Jr would lose out to Rodri.

Not a single player or official from Real Madrid attended the event in protest of Vinicius Jr’s snub. The Independent noted Los Blancos generally channel their efforts around the Ballon d’Or into one candidate, with Vinicius Jr their chosen one this year.

Per the report, those efforts are likely to focus on either Vinicius Jr or Kylian Mbappe for the foreseeable future. As such, Alexander-Arnold may lack the club’s support in his quest to become the first right-back to win the award even if he does move to The Bernabeu.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported Liverpool retain a firm belief Alexander-Arnold will stay loyal to his boyhood club and pen fresh terms.

Our insider, Fraser Gillan, touched base with sources over the past 24 hours and was told the exact same – Liverpool are confident Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future is with The Reds.

Alexander-Arnold vital to Liverpool’s success