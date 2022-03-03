A trusted source has claimed Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi and a striker in Newcastle’s sights are both “expected to leave” this summer, but the Magpies are already fighting a losing battle.

Liverpool once again boast arguably the finest forward line across Europe. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have been drafted in to provide stiff competition for the fabled front three. Jurgen Klopp can also call upon Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino. The reserve forwards have each developed a penchant for scoring important goals.

However, each of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are out of contract in 2023. While it’s not expected all three will leave, it’s entirely possible at least one of the trio will walk – or be sold first.

That could leave Liverpool once again looking to the market, and Germany international Karim Adeyemi has drawn persistent links in the past.

The 20-year-old is currently blazing a trail through Austrian defences with RB Salzburg. Adeyemi has bagged 18 goals in 32 matches across all competitions this season, and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, could soon be on the move.

Romano tweeted Adeyemi – as well as fellow Salzburg forward Noah Okafor – are “expected to leave the club in the summer”. The pair’s current contracts expire in 2024, meaning any exit would require a transfer fee.

Salzburg exodus on the cards

Adeyemi operates primarily as a centre-forward, though is equally adept at playing wide. Okafor is also more suited to a central role having been deployed in a two alongside Adeyemi this season.

The 21-year-old Swiss international emerged on Newcastle’s radar in January, though Salzburg were reluctant to sell any of their players with a Champions League knockout campaign on the horizon. Indeed, that reason was regularly cited as to why Leeds’ pursuit of Brenden Aaronson fell away.

Newcastle join Joe Gomez race with Aston Villa as Liverpool look to sell Joe Gomez will leave Liverpool this summer with Aston Villa and now Newcastle very interested in 24 year old defender

But per Romano, the pair are predicted to move in the summer, and Newcastle were previously reported to be willing to reignite their interest in Okafor at season’s end.

However, Romano hinted where Okafor’s future lays, and it’s not the north east of England.

The Italian journalist added the German Bundesliga is Okafor’s “most likely destination”. A move within the Red Bull system to Leipzig would make sense on paper.

Romano did not offer a hint as to where Liverpool target Adeyemi might end up.

Doubt cast on new Milner contract

Meanwhile, Liverpool should reward James Milner with another year at the club but the veteran midfielder may have his reservations, one pundit has said.

Milner’s future is in question with his current contract expiring in the summer. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp hit out at reports claiming that Liverpool have offered him a one-year extension.

But according to former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas, tying Milner down again is a no-brainer.

“James Milner should 100 per cent get another year at the club,” the pundit told Caught Offside.

“He comes in and never plays a bad game. One of the most reliable players I’ve seen in any position you need to deploy him. He is good for cover and to have around the dressing room.”

However, Thomas added that Milner may want one more season of more regular football elsewhere as his career comes to a close.

“Whether he would be open to that as he will probably get less minutes than this season, so I am not sure,” the pundit said. “He has been a great servant to the club. To get a player of that ilk for free is crazy.”

READ MORE: Exit fears grow as transfer guru reveals lackadaisical Liverpool stance over star man’s contract talks