New Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hopeful of bringing in two compatriots to Anfield as his first signings of his reign, with the Reds learning what a deal would cost for Teun Koopmeiners and having ‘made contact’ over a brilliant second target.

A new era is officially underway on Merseyside with Slot stepping into the very sizeable shoes of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The German, known for both his success as well as charming personality, left after eight and a half years in charge at the end of last season, with Slot chosen as the man to fill his shoes.

While already ensconsed in his office in the club’s Kirkby training complex, the club were only able to welcome back at clutch of first-team players to pre-season training on Friday, with Slot – and new sporting director Richard Hughes – conducting their very first interviews since assuming their new roles later that afternoon.

Slot certainly made a big impression, giving Liverpool fans a little insight into his tactics and formations as well as saying the right things by a number of stars, such as Darwin Nunez, whose futures are under the spotlight.

Between the two men, and CEO of football, Michael Edwards, Liverpool will look to not only maintain Klopp’s fine legacy, but build on it and further close the gap on the English and European elite.

And with a sizeable transfer kitty at his disposal, conversations are well underway of the positions and the type of players, Slot and Co would like to attract at Anfield.

As a result, TEAMtalk has been informed that Slot is focusing on two positions as a priority, with a left-sided centre-half and a new midfielder top of his wishlist.

Arne Slot learns price needed to sign Teun Koopmeiners

With a new midfielder seen as a key addition, it’s understood that Slot has identified Atalanta star Koopmeiners as one potential target.

The 26-year-old proved one of the Italian side’s stand-out performers last season as they won the Europa League and finished fourth in Serie A, with Koopmeiners contributing 15 goals and seven assists across a magnificent campaign both individually and collectively.

However, the player has made it clear his wish to move on this summer, saying back in March: “I have indicated to Atalanta that I want to make a move next summer.

“But there must be something very nice to exchange that for Atalanta. My girlfriend and I are having a great time in Italy, but I can put up with the rain for some clubs in England!

“I hope there will be great options that I can think about. And then I hope that Atalanta receives a nice amount for me, because I had a wonderful time there.”

With a deal not due to expire until 2027, any deal for Koopmeiners will not come cheap with Atalanta sticking a €60m (£50.8m) fee on his head.

So far, only Juventus have made an approach, though have made it plain they are unable to go higher than €40m (£33.9m) for his signature.

As a result, reports in Italy now claim Liverpool have moved on to pole position for his signing, given they can both match the fee and that they would prefer to sell to the Reds, as opposed strengthening a direct rival.

And with Slot recommending to his board of a move for Koopmeiners, the Italian press believe it will be Liverpool where the player will end up next.

Liverpool transfers: Slot makes contact for Jeremie Frimpong

Slot, meanwhile, hopes to go Double Dutch this summer with another move on for a Netherlands star with Jeremie Frimpong also in his sights.

The Bayer Leverkusen right wing-back has also enjoyed a stellar season of his own, where Xabi Alonso’s side came within a whisker of going the season completely unbeaten and a clean sweep of trophies.

While they remained invincible in Germany, doing the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double, they let slip the chance of an unprecedented Treble after losing to Atalanta 3-0 in the Europa League final.

Frimpong was a huge part of their success, scoring an outrageous 14 goals and adding 12 assists from 47 games at right wing-back.

However, a tempting €40m (£33.9m) exit clause in Leverkusen deal means it is unlikely he will hang around beyond this summer, with a number of sides – including Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid – all having taken a look at a possible deal.

According to the latest reports in Germany, though, it is Liverpool who have made the first move with Slot already in contact with the player over a prospective move to Anfield.

His capture would not only provide Liverpool with amble cover and competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold – potentially safeguarding them against his exit in the unlikely, albeit possible with just a year left on his deal, event he leaves – while also allowing Slot the option of playing TAA in a more advanced midfield role.

A double deal for the pair would set the Reds back a combined €100m (£84.7m), though would add serious quality to their ranks.

Alexander-Arnold talks planned

Slot, though, has admitted he is ready for talks with Alexander-Arnold over his role at Anfield, though refused to comment on the failed experiment of using him in the England midfield at Euro 2024.

“I don’t have an opinion about what their best position would be at their countries because that depends on what other players they have. You cannot judge a player on their own,” the Liverpool boss said.

“It’s always a team effort. But I do have my opinion about where they’re going to play here. But if you don’t mind, I’m going to talk to them about that first and work with them first before telling you.”

Slot also has high hopes for a third Dutch star in Cody Gakpo, who has enjoyed an excellent Euro 2024 campaign with the Netherlands, scoring three goals and adding one assist.

“I am hoping he will step up even more. We are hoping and expecting him to do even better. He has been impressive and had a good tournament so far,” Slot said of his countryman.

“We’ve inherited a good team. With the way I look at football, I can see how important it is to work on a daily basis. Not all players have the same level they have at their clubs. There is already a really good team. Few good signings last year.

“Normally you see things will improve. I was hoping if people looked at my team, it wasn’t 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3. It’s a lot of freedom to take different positions. A lot of freedom when we have the ball. When we don’t have the ball, we want to be really aggressive.

“I wouldn’t say I prefer 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1. If you asked me, I’d have said we played 4-3-3. Full-backs have different roles. I’ve seen a lot of games and training sessions, but you know them better if you are with them. We do need to find things to improve.”