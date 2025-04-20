Liverpool are still on the hunt for a long-term Mo Salah successor despite tying him down to a new contract and the Reds are reportedly ‘lining up’ a move for Brentford ace Bryan Mbeumo.

The drawn-out nature of Liverpool’s negotiations with Salah led to great speculation about the 32-year-old’s future and many wingers being linked with a move to Anfield.

The fact that Salah has penned fresh terms puts Arne Slot’s side in a stronger negotiating position, as clubs may have felt they could hold the Reds to ransom if they found themselves scrambling to sign a new right-winger this summer.

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Liverpool ‘still want to sign’ Brentford star Mbeumo ‘despite Salah’s new deal’ and are preparing an approach this summer.

The report claims that Liverpool are ‘lining up a move’ for the talented 25-year-old after his ‘pace and power’ has captured the attention of Anfield’s recruitment chiefs.

Liverpool scouts have been in attendance for ‘a string of Brentford games’ to watch Mbeumo in action and have been impressed by his performances.

The Bees ‘would want around £50million for Mbeumo,’ who has one year plus an option of a further season remaining on his contract with them.

Liverpool face competition for Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has previously admitted that he would sign Mbeumo if he was manager of a ‘top club’ and the Bees are anticipating offers for the Cameroonian international this summer.

Mbeumo has notched a very impressive 18 Premier League goals so far this season. Liverpool are keen, but they will face competition should they choose to move for him.

The Sun’s report names Arsenal and Newcastle as rival suitors for Mbeumo.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti first reported on March 24th that those three clubs are interested – so we can confirm this.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in more winger options, due to Leandro Trossard’s age and the fact that he wants more cover for Bukayo Saka.

Newcastle have also gathered up-to-date information on Mbeumo in recent weeks, so everything points towards him one of the three Premier League sides this summer.

Galetti also revealed that Brentford will listen to bids in the region of £50m for Mbeumo. The Bees would like to keep him, but he isn’t expected to sign a contract extension, so this summer may be the last chance to get a big fee for his services.

