Liverpool have been linked with a move for Lyon star Rayan Cherki but the Bundesliga is a more likely destination for the forward, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old’s contract with Lyon is set to expire in 2026 and it’s understood that it’s unlikely he will sign an extension, prompting interest in his signature.

Cherki has long been touted to have top potential and he has chalked up 164 appearances for Lyon already, notching 22 goals and 33 assists in the process.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday that there ‘could be movement’ with regards to Liverpool and Cherki this month, but it’s understood there has yet to be any significant contact with Lyon or the player from the Reds.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with Cherki in the past, Chelsea, Fulham and more recently Everton, for example.

However, TEAMtalk understands that there is more concrete interest in the youngster from Germany and that is Cherki’s most likely destination at this stage, should he move this month.

We can confirm that Cherki has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Lyon owner John Textor that if a bid of €22.5m (£19m, $23.4m) comes in for him this month, it will likely be accepted, hence why some clubs are considering a bid.

Dortmund, Leverkusen leading Rayan Cherki race

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have shown interest in Cherki and they are considered the leading suitors in the race for the Lyon star, per TEAMtalk sources.

Bayern Munich have also been keeping tabs on Cherki’s situation and they could be a team to watch in the final days of this month’s transfer window.

We can confirm that Chelsea and Fulham, who showed interest in Cherki last summer, are not currently in the race.

The links with Everton come from the fact that Lyon owner Textor was previously in talks to buy the Merseyside club. Now, they have been taken over by the Friedkin Group, so the Toffees are less likely to do business with Lyon for Cherki, although they are keeping tabs on another Lyon star – Ernest Nuamah.

Cherki is viewed as having high potential and valued for his versatility. He can play as an attacking midfielder or winger on either flank and despite his young age, has plenty of experience in the Europa League.

Do Lyon need to sell Cherki?

Lyon’s financial situation is well documented meaning a sale of Cherki could help balance the books. However, Lyon have banked around €33m (£27.8m, $34.7m) from the sale of Botafogo winger Luiz Henrique to Zenit, as they held the image rights of the Brazilian. Botafogo are also owned by Textor.

That helps Lyon’s finances significantly and might put the club in a stronger position to negotiate or keep hold of the player. It’s still believed though that the €22.5m pact will be honoured.

IN FOCUS: Rayan Cherki’s season with Lyon so far