Liverpool are being linked with moves for two Real Madrid players, and superstar winger Vinicius Junior is one of them, with reports from Spain claiming he is unhappy at the Bernabeu.

The Reds are no strangers to doing business with the LaLiga giants, with the most recent example being Trent Alexander-Arnold’s switch to Madrid last summer.

Liverpool are not planning to make any mega-money additions this month after spending close to £450million last window, but they are still doing their due diligence on exciting targets.

Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga are both on their radar , per reports, and speculation is rife that they could both be on the move.

Meanwhile, the Reds have been urged to sign a vital Tottenham star as an alternative to Marc Guehi, who is set to join Manchester City.

Liverpool links with Vinicius Jr ramp up

Vinicius Jr is undoubtedly one of the world’s best players on his day, but he has struggled to find consistent form this season.

The Reds, meanwhile, are still prioritising a new winger signing in 2026, with Mo Salah’s future beyond this term still uncertain.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 22 that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a deal for Vinicius Jr.

The Brazilian is under contract at Madrid until 2027, but talks over an extension have been put on hold because of his unhappiness under Xabi Alonso, who was sacked last week and replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

Things have not improved for Vinicius Jr, either. Spanish outlets have reported how, during the El Clasico a week ago, he was booed by sections of Madrid’s supporters.

It’s claimed claimed that the boos from the Estadio Bernabeu faithful were because the fans ‘definitively singled him out as one of those responsible for Xabi Alonso’s departure, something the stands are unforgiving of’. They also note he has come under scrutiny because of poor attitude on the pitch.

And after Madrid’s most recent match – a 2-0 win over Levante – Vini Jr left the ground without acknowledging supporters.

This has all led to more speculation that Madrid could opt to cash in on the winger at the end of this season, and Liverpool are keeping tabs on the situation.

Second Real Madrid star on Reds’ radar

Camavinga, meanwhile, is another player that has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield.

Sources confirm that Liverpool have historical interest in the French international, though it has not been possible to lure him from the Bernabeu, until, perhaps, now.

Fresh reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that Camavinga is under consideration by Liverpool’s recruitment chiefs as they look to bring in a new midfielder.

Indeed, the 23-year-old is said to be ‘coveted’ by those at Anfield, and a bid of around €80m (£70m, $92m) would be enough to sign him, it’s claimed.

He is a player to watch after the end of this season, but a deal could hinge upon how regularly he features under the new management.

Liverpool urged to raid Tottenham

In other news, Liverpool have been told to make a blockbuster move for Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven as an alternative to Guehi, who’ve they’ve missed out on.

TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy believes Van de Ven, who joined Spurs in a £43m deal from Wolfsburg in 2023, would be the perfect addition to Arne Slot’s leaky backline.

“Here’s the thing, if I’m Liverpool I’m going after Van de Ven,” Cundy told talkSPORT after Liverpool’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

“That’s what I would do, I would absolutely go all out. They lost out on Guehi, Van de Ven is the next big thing at centre-half.

“He’s perfect for Liverpool if they want to play a high line. I’m going straight after him.”

