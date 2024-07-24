Takefusa Kubo has been linked with a move to Liverpool as a replacement for Mo Salah

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has reacted to strong reports linking Japan winger Takefusa Kubo with a move to Liverpool – while Arne Slot and Michael Edwards will soon have a decision to make with a sizeable offer arriving for an unwanted Reds defender.

A new era is underway on Merseyside with Slot stepping into the very sizeable shoes of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, with the German sailing off into the Majorcan sunset after a gruelling, but hugely-successful eight and a half years at the helm. Liverpool will hope that the Dutchman proves a more than capable replacement and the first test of his regime will arrive on Saturday evening when the Reds take on Real Betis in the first game of their USA tour in Pittsburgh.

Slot will hope to impress his own ideas on his squad, which is largely expected to remain unchanged from the one Klopp left behind back in May.

However, the new boss will want to make his own additions and TEAMtalk understands that Slot would like to bring in a new left-sided centre-half and a defensive midfielder to properly replace Fabinho as priorities this summer.

But the new Reds chief has also found himself strongly linked with a number of attacking additions too, with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Crysencio Summerville and Johan Bakayoko among those tipped for a move to Anfield.

In recent days, however, speculation has grown that Sociedad winger Kubo is the player the Reds are chasing, with reports in Spain even suggesting a deal was ‘closing in’ to bring the €65m-rated winger to Anfield as a long-term successor to Mo Salah.

Liverpool transfers: Kubo links played down

Those claims gathered serious pace when Reds midfielder Wataru Endo dropped a major update on the prospect of his Japan international teammate joining him at Anfield.

When asked whom he expects Liverpool to sign, Endo said: “Maybe Kubo. They’re looking for a replacement for Mo Salah, so that’s probably going to be a real area for Liverpool to strengthen in the future, and if they think about who can replace him, I think it’ll be Kubo.”

However, Sociedad have always been confident that the 23-year-old former Real Madrid man will stay.

And with the player extending his deal with Sociedad as recently as April, the club’s president Aperribay has played down reports linking Takefusa Kubo to Liverpool.

“There is no issue,” he told Mundo Deportivo. “There are no negotiations with any club.

“We’re in the market, anything can happen, but Take is very happy here and he’s going to continue. We love him very much, let’s hope he stays at La Real forever.”

He added: “In a summer in which Real have several open fronts, Kubo does not seem to be the main concern of the sporting management, and he reflects this in front of the cameras.

Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil also regards it a very remote possibility that the player moves on this summer, adding: “No, at the moment he is ours and Take is with us here. I hope to count on him.”

Two clubs battling to sign Sepp van den Berg

Slot, meanwhile, could soon see his summer kitty boosted by up to €20m with a big battle brewing over the services of Sepp van den Berg.

The Dutch defender is way down the pecking order at Anfield and has been cleared to leave this summer if the Reds’ asking price is met.

After starring on loan with Mainz last season, though, Liverpool’s €20m valuation dissuaded the Bundesliga side from signing the 22-year-old on a permanent basis.

Now, however, the player has emerged as a target – and even branded the ‘final piece in the jigsaw’ by PSV Eindhoven – who are ready to launch an offer for his services.

But any hopes they had of pinching for the centre-half on the cheap have evaporated after Stuttgart joined the battle for his services – raising Liverpool hopes that their asking price, or certainly close to it, could still be met.

As a result, reports in the Netherlands believe a ‘hefty offer’ is soon due to arrive at Anfield for the services of the 22-year-old which will give the Reds something to consider.

Van den Berg joined Liverpool back in 2019 from PEC Zwolle but has been limited to just four appearances in all that time. And with the defender making clear his wish to leave, it is unlikely the Reds will stand in his way if an agreement can be reached.

The Dutchman’s deal at Anfield expires in June 2026.