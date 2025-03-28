Liverpool remain optimistic of tying Mo Salah down to a new contract, TEAMtalk understands, as the Reds continue to be linked with multiple right-wingers ahead of the summer window.

The Reds are set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid on a free transfer and there remains a lack of clarity about Salah and Van Dijk, who are also out of contract at the end of June.

Liverpool know that Salah will wait for contract talks with them to conclude before he potentially pre-agrees to join another club, so they remain calm about the situation.

Meanwhile, reports have linked Real Madrid forward Rodrygo with a move to Anfield. They suggest that the Reds could move for the Brazilian if Salah leaves.

However, TEAMtalk understands that there are no advanced talks between Rodrygo and Liverpool, or indeed with the winger and any other club.

There is indeed some Premier League interest in the 24-year-old, but that is normal as he is a fantastic player. He’s at his peak, and it would take a transfer huge fee of over €100m (£83m, $108m) to prise him from the Bernabeu.

The links with Liverpool perhaps come as a result of Salah’s contract situation, but Liverpool are optimistic that he will extend his contract.

Sources state that Saudi side Al-Hilal have become less confident of signing Salah over the past weeks, and that no active talks or new formal offer has been made to Salah despite firm interest.

Saudi will only do so if they receive encouragement from the player’s side that he is ready to move and that has not yet come.

It’s also worth noting that Rodrygo is not looking to leave Real Madrid, and would be unlikely to consider Liverpool if Salah renews given they share the same primary position.

Liverpool stance on Rayan Cherki swoop revealed

Another right-winger to have been linked with Liverpool is Lyon star Rayan Cherki, who has also been touted to join Chelsea and Everton in the past, but ultimately no moves materialised.

There’s nothing advanced yet between Cherki and any club, but TEAMtalk understands there is a concrete possibility that the 21-year-old could be available.

Suitors feel that there could be an opportunity to sign Cherki and he will be available for a bargain fee. That is because Lyon are still in a difficult financial position and need to bring in some funds by selling players.

Cherki is understood to have a market value of around €30m (£25m, $32m), but sources state that he could be available for closer to €25m (£21m, $27m).

The fact that Cherki could be signed for less than his market valuation has captured the interest of sides in the Premier League and Saudi Pro League.

However, TEAMtalk understands clubs in Italy and Germany are looking very seriously at Cherki. Nothing is advanced yet, but at this stage, the Serie A or Bundesliga is a more likely destination than the Premier League as it stands. Lyon, for their part, will hope that a bidding war takes place to boost their returns from a sale.

The race for Cherki is open at this stage but given he’s set to enter the final year of his Lyon contract in June and the French club’s need to sell players, everything points towards him leaving. There has been no indication yet that Liverpool are seriously considering a move.

