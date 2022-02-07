Report reveals which Liverpool star Lionel Messi demanded Barcelona sign to stay put

A report has revealed which Liverpool player Lionel Messi wanted at Barcelona if he was to extend his trophy-laden career with the Catalonia giants.

Barca legend Messi quit the club on a free transfer last summer, having established himself as one the all-time greats during his time at the Nou Camp.

The LaLiga side’s perilous financial situation made it impossible to renew Messi’s contract, with the Argentine instead heading to PSG.

Messi, however, made serious attempts to stay at the club. He even cut back on a large portion of his salary, to avoid having to leave.

And now ESPN’s Jorge Ramos has revealed that the 34-year-old did have some other demands for him to stay.

One of those was for Barca to sign Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane. Messi wanted the squad strengthened significantly, and Mane was part of that upgrade.

The report adds that Messi rates the Senegal star very highly and that initial talks did take place. However, the discussions were shirt and sweet as Anfield chiefs had no intention of selling.

Liverpool played on Barca struggles

Liverpool are said to have demanded a large sum for Mane, while being fully aware of Barca’s financial struggles.

Mane, who led Senegal to African Cup of Nations glory against Reds teammate Mo Salah on Sunday, currently has 18 months left on his contract.

The report finishes by stating that Barcelona are unlikely to renew their interest in the winger. All their focus next summer is expected to be on trying to bring Erling Haaland to the club.

