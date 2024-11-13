Liverpool could soon be on a collision course with Federico Chiesa after a strong report in Italy claimed he is already pushing to leave Anfield and has held talks with two clubs over a January transfer – though the Reds’ take on a winter exit for their summer signing can also be revealed.

Chiesa moved to Anfield in what many considered a bargain £12.5m (€15m / US$16.7m) move from Juventus over the summer, with the player having been considered one of the best players in Serie A during his time at Juventus. As Liverpool‘s only concrete addition to the squad under Arne Slot, the player was hoping it would not take long to start making his impact felt on Merseyside.

Yet 17 matches into the new season Chiesa has hardly featured for the Reds, seeing a meagre total of 78 minutes worth of action.

With those minutes coming across three competitions in mid-September, Chiesa has not been seen in a Liverpool shirt since – and has not even made the matchday squad in recent games.

That has led to speculation that all is not well for the player at Anfield and while Slot has done his best to quell any concerns, strong new reports in Italy claim the player is prepared to ‘dig his heels in’ and push for a move away from Liverpool in January.

According to InterLive.it, Chiesa’s agent, Fali Ramadani, is already ‘in talks’ with two potential suitors with both Inter Milan and Roma the leading candidates to sign him.

And while neither side would have the finances to sign him permanently, the Serie A pair are seemingly both interested in a loan-to-buy arrangement for the 27-year-old forward.

What is Liverpool’s stance on Chiesa exit and what has Slot said?

Despite that speculation, Slot is determined not to lose the player yet and is understood to be keen to block any move for the player at this moment in time.

And while the player has work to do on his fitness, the Liverpool manager knows that, with competition strong for places in his side, it is difficult to give him that time in games, believing instead that a bespoke fitness programme during training is the best way forward for the star.

At the same time, though, Slot knows that, with Liverpool still alive in four competitions, he will need all his players and resources available to him over the second half of the season if the Reds are to enjoy as successful a campaign as possible.

Last month Liverpool were linked with a swap deal involving Chiesa and AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, with Slot addressing speculation the winger could leave.

And the Reds boss had a firm message for those claims, having also explained the player’s struggle for match fitness.

“[Parting ways with Chiesa] hasn’t gone through my mind at all,” Slot told a press conference. “First and foremost is that he gets fit again and then we can see where he is. He missed pre-season [with Liverpool] and in pre-season [with Juventus] he was on low-intensity sessions as he had to train with three or four players separate from the group.

“Going from then to a high-intensity league, to a high-intensity playing style is difficult in general for every player, but especially if you had a pre-season like this.”

Refusing to set a date on when he might be considered a regular starter, Slot added: “That’s always difficult to say because he goes a bit up and down. “Sometimes he is there with us, train a few days and then he goes out for an injury again.

“I don’t want to put days or weeks on it because we just have to make sure he gets in the best possible shape, and I don’t put any pressure on him by coming out with dates.”

Liverpool latest: Swedish midfielder linked / Alexander-Arnold verdict on January move

We can reveal Liverpool, meanwhile, are targeting a move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, who has been enjoying an excellent season in the Bundesliga.

The Sweden star is only 20 years of age, but we’ve been told he has already been approved by Reds recruiters as a player who fits the bill on Merseyside. As you’d expect, though, the Reds are not the only Premier League side who are keen.

Meanwhile, more bad news has been reported on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold amid claims he has rejected their latest offer of a new deal.

Despite that, the player has seemingly made it clear that he will not entertain a January move to chief suitors Real Madrid for two reasons, raising hopes that a deal on Merseyside could yet be agreed.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s chances of tying another of their soon-to-be out-of-contract stars Mo Salah to a new deal have been lifted thanks to a big update from James Pearce.

Chiesa’s lack of involvement with Liverpool makes painful reading

Federico Chiesa’s share of gametime for Liverpool so far

So far at Liverpool, Chiesa has only featured in just 5.1% of the minutes he has been available – completing just 1.8% of the time he could have featured in the Premier League and a woeful 0.3% of their UCL games.

He’s fared slightly better in the Carabao Cup and it is in that competition where he has featured the most so far.

But clearly, that is not enough for the player and it is little wonder questions are now beginning to be asked.