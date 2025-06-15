Liverpool ‘100% convinced’ they’ve sealed next signing after Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are certain they’ve got signing number three wrapped up and the timelines on when their next two transfers will be announced have been revealed.

Jeremie Frimpong quickly became signing number one in what is shaping up to be a monumental transfer window at Anfield. The Dutch full-back has taken the spot vacated by Trent Alexander-Arnold who defected to Real Madrid.

Liverpool then wrapped up agreements on personal terms with Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz. After seeing several gigantic bids knocked back, the Reds finally struck gold when ironing out a club-to-club agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the latter.

Reports have differed as to whether the fee Liverpool are paying is €150m/£127m or €136m/£116m. In any case, what is clear is even at the lower price, Wirtz will become British football’s most expensive signing if all the add-ons in his terms are met.

The current record holder is Moises Caicedo by way of his £115m (add-ons included) transfer from Brighton to Chelsea.

Wirtz is currently on holiday and scheduled to return on Wednesday. It’s at that stage that Liverpool will have Wirtz undergo a medical and finalise the formal steps in the deal.

According to a fresh update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, signing number three, Milos Kerkez, will be finalised after Wirtz has been officially signed and unveiled.

“Liverpool are 100% convinced that the transfer of Milos Kerkez will go through,” declared Plettenberg on X.

“It is set to be finalised once Florian Wirtz has signed and been presented. A verbal agreement between Liverpool and Kerkez is done.”

The summer window re-opens from its brief hiatus tomorrow (Monday). Liverpool are expected to confirm their Wirtz coup towards the back end of the week, with Kerkez to follow soon after that.

A club-to-club agreement with Bournemouth is not yet in place, though all sources have stressed it is only a matter of time. The final package will be worth somewhere in the £40m-£45m range.

Liverpool are giving priority to wrapping up Wirtz’s deal first and there are no suggestions they could leave themselves open to losing Kerkez in a hijack.

Taking to X on Saturday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed: “Milos Kerkez, not listening to any other call or approach as he’s going to join Liverpool. It’s just matter of time and technical steps.”

Change of plan at left-back

The initial expectation at Liverpool was Kerkez would sign and become the new starting left-back, Robertson would drop to the bench to serve as an experienced deputy, and Kostas Tsimikas would be sold.

But while Kerkez will join, the final two elements of that plan look set to change.

Atletico Madrid have installed Robertson as their No 1 transfer target for the left-back position. Preliminary talks have taken place and Robertson is keen on the move.

Moving to Atleti would ensure Robertson remains a regular starter. If staying at Liverpool, he’ll spend most of the final year of his contract rooted to the bench.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico Madrid hope Liverpool will do them a giant favour and allow Robertson to leave either for free, or for a nominal transfer fee.

Robertson is hugely appreciated at Anfield and among Liverpool’s greatest players in the Premier League era, though whether the Reds will allow a saleable asset to depart for nothing remains to be seen.

Kerkez a clear upgrade on ageing Robertson