Liverpool have reportedly made an ‘offer’ for Napoli star Sam Beukema after TEAMtalk reported that Arne Slot has demanded his arrival.

The Reds need to be active in the transfer market following an incredibly disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Despite investing around £450m on signings last summer, Liverpool have become weaker after winning their 20th Premier League title last season and are going to settle for Champions League qualification in a trophyless campaign.

Liverpool need to sign upgrades in various positions, and they are likely to sign a new centre-back to provide extra competition for their current options.

Slot‘s side have been punished for their failure to sign Manchester City standout Marc Guehi, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate among their poor performers this season.

Liverpool have struck deals to land Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, while we understand Konate is set to sign a new contract, but they could add another centre-back to their squad this summer with Van Dijk expected to leave when his contract expires in 2027.

And Italian outlet AreaNapoli claims Liverpool have made an ‘offer’ worth 28 million euros (£24m) to sign Buekema with Slot ‘ready to welcome him’.

The same report claims that Napoli boss Antonio Conte ‘would not object’ to this profit sale, so a move to Liverpool is considered ‘absolutely possible’.

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Slot demands Buekema in spectacular move

Earlier this week, we revealed Slot’s admiration for Beukema, who is firmly on the radar of Liverpool ahead of the summer.

We reported that Slot has urged Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, whose future is in serious doubt, to sign Buekema in this summer’s window, so he is one to watch among several options.

Sporting Lisbon standout Goncalo Inacio is another option for Liverpool, and Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke believes he may be an “Ideal replacement” for Van Dijk.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “(Inacio) is a player that a number of Premier League clubs have been linked with over the years.

“Manchester United have been linked with him…Chelsea too. Obviously, Liverpool are also admirers of Inacio, who is a left-sided centre-back. There aren’t many top ones available, but he is one of them, for sure.

“They’re going to have to replace Virgil van Dijk sooner rather than later, you would imagine, and Inacio could be an ideal replacement for him, as he can play on the left side of that central defence.

“He’s got good pedigree at international level and has played Champions League football as well.”

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