Liverpool ‘above all’ pushing to sign Italy’s ‘most valuable footballer’

Liverpool aim to sign the 'most valuable' Italian footballer in the game right now

Manchester City have attempted to sign a player deemed the ‘most valuable’ Italian in the game right now, though it’s Liverpool ‘above all’ who stand the best chance of striking a deal, according to a report.

Liverpool and Man City will be among the biggest spenders in world football this summer. City already took steps to rebuilding their side in January with four additions. Omar Marmoush was the headline attraction of the quartet.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have signed just one outfield player over the last three windows (Federico Chiesa). But with Trent Alexander-Arnold due to leave, Andy Robertson a fading force, centre-back and central midfield depth essential, and a replacement for the outbound Darwin Nunez required, at least five new faces could arrive.

And according to a fresh update from Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool have their eye on the ‘most valuable Italian footballer’ who ‘can’t be worth less than €100m.’

When hearing those assessments the mind may immediately think of Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali or Inter Milan’s centre-back ace, Alessandro Bastoni.

But per GdS (as cited by Sport Witness), it’s Bastoni’s Inter teammate, Nicolo Barella, who fits the billing.

The central midfielder may be 28 years of age, though provided a timely reminder during the week of what he’s capable of.

Barella played a starring role in helping Inter to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the away leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Gushing about his display in Germany, the report stated: ‘Wherever you turned, it was all 23 (Barella’s number). Back-heel and toe, like a dancer who softened his steps and charmed teammates, opponents, fans, everyone.’

Man City are claimed to have attempted to sign the all-action midfielder who has been named in SIX consecutive Serie A teams of the season. However, it’s then stated Liverpool ‘above all’ are the ‘most interested’ in striking a deal.

Can Liverpool really sign Nicolo Barella?

Barella has long been a wanted man at Anfield dating far back into the Jurgen Klopp era.

Ahead of a Champions League tie between Inter and Liverpool in 2022 – in which Barella missed out through suspension – Jurgen Klopp said: “That Barella is not able to play is not bad for us. He’s a really good player, a really good player and I like him a lot.

“He has all the things you want from a midfield player. He is aggressive, he is technical, he can run for ages and all these kinds of things. That’s a top-class player.”

Liverpool heavily scouted the 61-cap Italy international ahead of their midfield rebuild in 2023. A deal was not made, with the Reds signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch instead.

Fast forward to the present day and Liverpool making a move for Barella at the age of 28 would be a surprise given the club have largely favoured signing players in their early-mid 20s in recent times.

A few exceptions have been made for specific market opportunities in midfield, such as Thiago Alcantara and Endo. But both players were signed for relatively low fees and nowhere near close to the sums it would take to sign Barella.

