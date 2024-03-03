Liverpool ace to receive world record offer to follow Jurgen Klopp out of Anfield

Cristiano Ronaldo’s status as world football’s top earner is under serious threat after a report claimed a record-breaking offer will be put to a Liverpool superstar.

Ronaldo, 39, pockets the highest weekly salary in world football. Saudi side Al-Nassr pay the former Man Utd and Real Madrid great an eye-watering sum worth roughly £3.34m each week.

However, according to a fresh update from HITC, Ronaldo could soon be superseded by Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s most potent attacking weapon can stake a genuine claim to being the best winger in the game right now. What’s more, despite being 31 years of age, Salah is showing no signs of decline.

Salah was courted by Saudi side Al-Ittihad last summer. A verbal offer worth £150m was made, though was immediately dismissed by Liverpool.

The burgeoning Saudi Pro League are refusing to take no for an answer and according to the Times, have earmarked Salah as a key target for the upcoming summer window.

Superstars from Manchester City, Tottenham and Man Utd are also on their radar.

Salah’s current contract with Liverpool expires at the end of next season. As such, a gigantic sale could make sense for Reds owners FSG if it becomes apparent Salah won’t pen fresh terms.

However, losing Salah in the same summer as Liverpool will wave goodbye to Jurgen Klopp would be a bitter pill to swallow.

But according to HITC, Salah could be about to receive the type of offer that may be impossible for the player to reject.

SPL spare no expense with upcoming Salah offer

They state the SPL are prepared to table a contract offer that surpasses Ronaldo’s. If signed, Salah would become the highest paid player in football history from a weekly wages perspective.

Aiding his appeal to the Saudis is the fact Salah is ‘the world’s most prominent Muslim player.’

As such, the hope is Salah would serve as an inspiration to youngsters throughout the region and help to foster Saudi Arabia as a true hotbed of football for the years and decades to come.

Furthermore, the fact Salah is still performing at the peak of his powers is emboldening the SPL to make such a gigantic financial commitment.

Many of the higher profile names already brought to the league – such as Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar – are past their primes.

What will Salah decide?

The report doesn’t specify whether Salah would be receptive to taking up the colossal offer. However, other outlets have hinted at what decision Salah will make.

Former Egypt striker Mido recently raised eyebrows on X when claiming Salah has ‘already signed’ a Saudi contract. Mido’s claims did not receive backing or corroboration from the more mainstream elements of the football media.

Conversely, the Athletic’s David Ornstein previously hinted Salah is inclined to stay with Liverpool while he remains one of the top players in the world.

When discussing the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah (all out of contract in 2025), Ornstein said: “Naturally, given what happened last summer with Saudi, Salah feels like the most uncertain/unpredictable.

“But as I’ve said on here before, some have suggested to me that Salah still has the appetite to continue competing at the top level of European football with Liverpool, so a departure is not certain at all.”

That was followed by Football Insider who claimed the Egyptian has decided to remain at Merseyside beyond the summer. That update came AFTER Klopp’s bombshell announcement he’ll leave Liverpool at season’s end.

A key development in Salah’s future will be potentially signing a new contract with the Reds. Progress on that front isn’t expected to be made until a new sporting director is in place.

Liverpool are making a second attempt to re-hire Michael Edwards after their first effort earlier in 2024 failed.

It’s been suggested Edwards would only be open to returning if given total control of footballing operations at Anfield.

