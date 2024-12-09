Liverpool are closely monitoring the performances of Bologna star Sam Beukema but face competition from a host of European giants, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 26-year-old has been on Liverpool‘s radar for some time now, particularly as manager Arne Slot is a long-term admirer of the defender.

His latest performance for the Serie A side in their 2-2 draw with Juventus at the weekend has not gone unnoticed, with the 6ft 2in player having a 100 per cent aerial duel success rate.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the centre-back – who also led the way against Juve for forward passes and touches for a Bologna player – as they see him as a potential 2025 summer purchase.

Our sources state the Reds, who are also interested in Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, may face competition from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Inter Milan for his services, though.

We understand that Bologna have no intention of letting him leave in January and teams may have to pay at least €25m (£20.7m, $26.4m) to secure his signature, although that could increase as the suitors mount up.

Los Blancos are gathering information on the Dutchman and at Atletico he is seen as a player that would be perfect for Diego Simeone’s style of play.

His former manager, Thiago Motta, would also be interested in working with him again now that he is in charge of Juventus, while Inter have enquired about him as they look for a long-term replacement for 36-year-old Franceso Acerbi.

Premier League ambitions

Beukema made it clear in late October that he is looking to join a Premier League team one day and even name-dropped Liverpool in the process.

“I also have ambitions and hope one day to be able to play maybe in the Premier League or another big club,” he said. “I was a fan of West Ham. I once visited Upton Park with my father and I was really impressed, because the atmosphere was similar to that of Feyenoord or Go Ahead Eagles.

“But there are so many fantastic teams in England, so if another great club like Liverpool came along I would be happy to go there one day.”

A month later, he spoke about the time when then-Feyenoord manager Slot tried to sign him from Go Ahead Eagles – but he ended up joining AZ Alkmaar instead. But the respect and admiration he had for the Dutchman was plain to see.

“Slot messaged me, asking if I wanted to meet. Feyenoord is my childhood club, and I knew he’d be their next coach. After our talk, I thought, ‘Yes, I want to join’. But it wasn’t my head, it was my heart,” he told Cronache di Spogliatoio.

“He’s a phenomenal coach. I remember him showing me a video from my time at Go Ahead Eagles, highlighting a chaotic play where I had the ball in midfield but didn’t know what to do. He told me, ‘You’re great at playing from the back, but in crowded situations, you lack composure.’ That really stuck with me – l’d never considered it before.”

Liverpool transfer roundup: Salah update and Juventus pursuit

Liverpool have sent star player Mohamed Salah a contract proposal, just weeks after he said he was “more out than in” at the club.

Whether or not the 32-year-old, who is into the last year of his current deal, accepts this opening offer remains to be seen.

Liverpool reportedly hold an interest in Juventus ace Kenan Yildiz, but the exciting 19-year-old could cost them a fortune.

Reports suggest the Turkey international may cost a whopping €80m (£66.3m, $84.6m). On top of that, the teenager is said to be happy at the Italian giants.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly chosen Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi to fix the club’s midfield issues, despite Liverpool’s long-term interest in the 25-year-old.

Who is Sam Beukema?

By Samuel Bannister

After their qualification for the Champions League, Bologna lost some of the top talents that got them there in the first place. Head coach Thiago Motta was appointed by Juventus, while Manchester United bought top scorer Joshua Zirkzee and Arsenal spent big on defensive talent Riccardo Calafiori.

One player who has stuck around is Sam Beukema, who often featured alongside Calafiori as a right-sided centre-back last term and has played some part in all of their league games so far this season.

Beukema’s journey began with Go Ahead Eagles back in his native Netherlands. He played 73 times for the club, who were always in the Dutch second division during his time there, between 2017 and 2021, but only actually making those appearances in the 2017-18, 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, and not at all in 2018-19.

A step up to the Eredivisie followed when AZ agreed to buy him for the summer of 2021. Beukema would gain his first taste of European involvement there, playing in the Europa League and the Conference League. After two seasons, with 81 appearances under his belt, he embarked on a new challenge in Italy with Bologna. Arriving almost two months before Calafiori, he cost €3m more than the man who would one year later become Bologna’s most expensive export.

Beukema, 25, has never been capped by the Netherlands – although that may not be far away – but back in his AZ days was named in the Eredivisie Team of the Month in January 2022 and May 2023.

Last season, he completed more than 90% of his passes in Serie A, although his rate of tackles and interceptions was lower than one per game for each.

Both averages have improved in the early days of the Vincenzo Italiano era at Bologna this season, though, as Beukema continues to cement his importance to the Champions League minnows.

In terms of the eye test, Beukema comes across as a player with good instincts, wherever he finds himself on the pitch. Whether in an attacking or defensive phase, he appears alert to the ball and whether he can cause danger with it, or avert danger from the opponents.

Confident pressing up to the halfway line and winning duels in that territory, the 6ft 2in stopper matches his strength with his comfort in possession and technical ability, which are crucial assets for a modern-day defender.