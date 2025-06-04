The ultimate source on all things Liverpool has revealed the Reds’ stance on whether to stick or twist on Luis Diaz amid claims he’s agreed personal terms with Barcelona and will be the subject of a giant bid from Al-Nassr.

Diaz is coming off the best season of his Liverpool career to date having notched 17 goals and eight assists across all competitions. The tenacious Colombian was a regular starter for Arne Slot, be that on the left wing or deputising in the striker position.

However, Diaz’s future appears to be coming to a head with the Colombian primed to enter the final two years of his contract.

Diaz remains on the terms he agreed upon signing from FC Porto three-and-a-half years ago. As such, he pockets just £55,000-a-week at present – a sum well below what a player of his calibre deserves.

Yet Diaz will turn 29 midway through the next campaign and given his game is heavily reliant on energy and relentless running, there are question marks over whether it would be wise for Liverpool to offer a lucrative and long-term contract extension.

That indecision has sparked a flurry of transfer interest, with Al-Nassr reportedly willing to pay €85m / £71.6m for Diaz’s services.

If cashing in, Liverpool could reignite their interest in Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon who TEAMtalk understands is ‘open’ to relocating to Anfield.

Furthermore, LaLiga champions Barcelona are on the hunt for a versatile new forward and Diaz is believed to be favoured by sporting director Deco ahead of more cost-effective options like Marcus Rashford.

What’s more, Mundo Deportivo reported on Wednesday that Diaz and his camp had agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

Now, a fresh update from The Times’ Paul Joyce – who is the most respected source on all things Liverpool – has shed light on Diaz’s situation.

Firstly, Joyce claimed Liverpool are ‘perplexed’ by the speculation surrounding Diaz and as yet, the club are yet to receive any official ‘expressions of interest’ from Barcelona, Al-Nassr, or any club, for that matter.

Furthermore, Joyce insisted Liverpool are ‘not actively looking to sell’ the winger.

While that doesn’t mean a sale is completely ruled out, it does mean it would take a bid and financial package the Reds deem too good to ignore to spring a sale.

But unquestionably the most surprising element of Joyce’s reporting centred on Liverpool’s plans – or lack thereof – to offer Diaz a new deal.

Liverpool won’t offer Luis Diaz a new contract

‘Liverpool have no plans to open talks with Díaz, who has two years left on his existing deal and will turn 29 midway through next season,’ stated the reporter.

As such, Liverpool’s plan of action as of right now appears to be do nothing. They don’t intend to sell, nor do they intend to reward the Colombian with an improved salary via a contract extension.

But of course, doing nothing will only guarantee that Diaz’s future once again becomes a hot topic in the next transfer window, and the one after that and the one after that.

Furthermore, as Diaz’s existing contract ticks down, so too will his transfer value.

