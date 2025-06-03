Liverpool will have to go back to the drawing board in their ongoing quest to reach a full and total agreement for the transfer of Florian Wirtz after Florian Plettenberg confirmed Harvey Elliott was no longer an option to move the other way – though sources can reveal Bayer Leverkusen remain keen on another sparingly-used Reds player.

The Merseysiders have wasted little time in strengthening their Premier League title-winning squad as Arne Slot looks to create a long-lasting dynasty at Anfield. And while a deal for Jeremie Frimpong has already been signed off and a move for Milos Kerkez is expected to follow suit, it is the potential club-record capture of the brilliant Germany playmaker that has really excited Liverpool supporters.

While the Reds have so far seen a second bid rejected by Bayer Leverkusen and with talks continuing to reach a compromise likely to be in the region of between €130m and €150m (£109.8m – £126.7m / $148.4m – $170.3m), they at least know that, from Wirtz‘s point of view, negotiations over a deal are already done and dusted.

That’s after Bild reported that an agreement has now been struck between Liverpool officials and the player’s agent, with the 22-year-old agreeing an initial five-year contract at Anfield until 2030. And while the outlet has not disclosed the salary the player will be earning, he is expected to have agreed a deal in the region of £200,000 a week to move to Merseyside.

That effectively means Liverpool now have just two hurdles left to clear before finalising a deal, agreeing a settlement with Leverkusen and the 29-times capped star successfully passing a medical.

As far as negotiations are concerned, it was reported on Monday that a compromise could be reached with Leverkusen open to the possibility of taking a Liverpool player in the opposite direction as part of the arrangement.

However, according to Florian Plettenberg, the main object of the Bundesliga side’s desire, Harvey Elliott, is no longer being considered to move to the Bay Arena, meaning the Reds have, for now, lost a pretty useful bargaining chip in those negotiations.

And while the reason was not disclosed, Plettenberg simply posted on X: ‘A move for Harvey Elliott to Bayer 04 Leverkusen is no longer being considered, following the latest developments.’

As a result, talks between the clubs will continue this week as they strive to reach a compromise. Sources have told TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that will the deal does remain on course, the issues surround both Liverpool’s initial down payment for the deal and how the bonuses and add-ons are made up as part of the total package.

Either way, the deal will ultimately go down as comfortably a club-record deal for the Merseysiders and will certainly run close to a British record deal once add-ons are factored in.

The Reds still hope, though, to reduce their initial outlay by including another player as part of a swap. And while a move to take Elliott to Deutschland has failed, Leverkusen do still retain an interest in signing Jarell Quansah.

The 22-year-old was reduced to something of a bit-part role under Slot, starting just four times in the Premier League and twice in the Champions League. And while Slot is happy for him to stay, the club will also consider offers for him if an approach is made.

To that end, we understand they value the versatile defender in the £35m to £40m bracket.

In the meantime, Wirtz is also reported to have made another demand of Liverpool in that he be given his favoured No.10 shirt. However, with the number currently occupied by Alexis Mac Allister, it remains to be seen if that particular request can be adhered to.

Slot, meanwhile, will not stop at just the signing of Wirtz this summer and will next focus on re-modelling the Reds’ attack with TWO more huge transfer targets now in their sights, according to reports.

While Jeremie Frimpong on Friday became Liverpool’s first signing of the summer window, he should soon be joined at Anfield by another quality full-back in Kerkez.

Now, a fresh report has given Liverpool hope that a deal for the Hungarian is just around the corner after it emerged that he has turned down the chance to join Manchester City in favour of Anfield, with the Reds’ valuation of the Bournemouth left-back is revealed.

On the outgoing front, Liverpool are in danger of losing one of Slot’s best players in the summer transfer window.

