A reliable source has revealed why Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres instead of Alexander Isak this summer, as a new twist emerges in Liverpool’s quest to bring the Newcastle United striker to Anfield before the end of the summer transfer window.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer window. While Mikel Arteta’s side are aiming to win the Premier League title next season for the first time since 2004, Reds manager Arne Slot is determined to become the champions of England for the second year in a row.

Liverpool have signed the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez already this summer, while Arsenal have brought in Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Kepa Arrizabalaga, among others.

Viktor Gyokeres became the latest Arsenal signing last week, with the north London club striking a deal with Sporting CP worth up €73m (£63.7m, $84.6m) and handing the Sweden international striker a five-year contract.

Isak was on Arsenal’s radar, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting back in November 2024 that the Newcastle and Sweden international striker was manager Arteta’s dream target for the summer of 2025.

However, it is now Liverpool who are pressing ahead for the Sweden international striker after Fraser Fletcher

The Premier League champions have had a bid of £120m (€137.5m, $159m) (including add-ons) already turned down, with contrasting reports about whether or not Liverpool are planning to make a new offer for Isak.

ESPN has now revealed why Arsenal did not sign Isak, noting that the Sweden international striker’s injury issues made him too expensive a risk to take.

Since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad back in the summer of 2022, Isak has been injured for 206 days and has missed a total of 39 matches during that period for both club and country, according to Transfermarkt.

‘Sources said Arsenal considered Alexander Isak at Newcastle, but harbored several doubts about a deal,’ notes the report.

‘Not only did they believe Newcastle were extremely unlikely to let him leave, but whether his fitness record suggested that he could be relied upon every week as a £100 million-plus signing would need to be.’

Alexander Isak returning to Newcastle United

Isak did not travel with the Newcastle squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

While Newcastle have officially maintained that it was due to an injury issue, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that a scan on Isak did not show any problems.

Isak has been using the training facilities at his former club Sociedad this week, but, according to The Athletic, the striker is now returning to the UK.

The 25-year-old striker will resume training with Newcastle, although the rest of the squad are still in Asia.

The Athletic has noted that Liverpool still have an interest in Isak, who wants to leave St. James’ Park for Anfield before the summer transfer window closes.

Newcastle have offered Isak a new and improved contract with a release clause for next season, but the striker’s mind is made up.

Alexander Isak transfer timeline

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.

August 1 – Liverpool have their first formal bid for Isak – worth £110m plus add-ons – rejected by Newcastle.

A report has revealed that Isak has already spoken to Slot about a move to Liverpool, as the Premier League champions refuse to give up on the striker.

