Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has reached his final decision on whether to force a move to Juventus in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The 33-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal at Anfield with the Brazilian unlikely to get another deal on Merseyside.

That has led to Juventus aggressively pursuing a move for the Liverpool goalkeeper in the upcoming summer window, with TEAMtalk already confirming that the Old Lady have offered Alisson a lucrative two-year deal and an option of another season.

Despite seriously considering his future at Anfield, TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool have now informed both the player and the Italian giants that they are currently unwilling to sanction a move.

Liverpool’s hierarchy ultimately decided they could not afford to lose Alisson this summer due to concerns surrounding the club’s current goalkeeping succession plan.

There have been rumours that the only way Alisson can now leave Liverpool in the summer is by ‘forcing’ an exit away from the club.

However, Football Insider insists that Alisson ‘will not try to engineer an exit from Liverpool this summer if a move is against the club’s wishes’.

Sources have told the website that the Brazil goalkeeper ‘won’t force an exit’ as Arne Slot doesn’t want to lose another key leader, and Alisson ‘is content with that stance’.

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Liverpool have told Alisson directly that they want him to stay – Romano

Fabrizio Romano has also gave an update on Alisson on Tuesday, he said on his YouTube channel: “Juventus offered in April a long-term deal to Alisson. He has one year left at Liverpool and Juventus offered a longer contract. It could be two plus one or three years.

“But, at the moment, Liverpool in the last 24 hours told Alisson directly that they want him to stay at the club.

“Liverpool told Alisson ‘we want you to stay, we want you to be our goalkeeper, we believe in you’.

“Now it’s on Alisson. He was tempted by Juventus, for sure, but Alisson was probably considering an exit only in case Liverpool said ‘okay, you can go’.

“He never wanted to break his relationship or legacy with Liverpool as a Liverpool legend. So that’s (Alisson leaving against Liverpool’s wishes) never been the case.

“Now, probably the only way for him to go to Juventus is if he goes to Liverpool and says ‘let me go, I want to go’.

“In that case, we will see, but Liverpool’s position is they want him to stay and continue. It’s the Liverpool management and coach, Arne Slot, believing that Alisson has to stay.”

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