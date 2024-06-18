Xabi Alonso could get one over on Arne Slot as Bayer Leverkusen are set to push ahead with plans to sign a player that has been linked with Liverpool.

It’s been well-documented that Liverpool wanted to land Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, but the Spanish coach ultimately decided to stay put in Germany.

Liverpool now find themselves going head-to-head with Leverkusen for one of their transfer targets and it seems as if Alonso’s side could have the upper hand.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool lodged an enquiry into signing Stuttgart centre-back Waldemar Anton earlier this month.

The defender has a release clause of €22.5m (£19m) which can be triggered this summer, making him a cost-effective option for sides looking to sign him.

However, while Liverpool have been making enquiries for the defender, Leverkusen’s interest in the 27-year-old seems to be a lot more advanced.

According to Florian Plettenberg, there have already been at least two calls between Alonso and Anton to discuss the potential transfer.

It’s now thought that Leverkusen are pushing ahead with plans to sign the Stuttgart star and they have even offered him a contract which is valid until 2028.

Borussia Dortmund are also in the race to sign the 27-year-old, but it seems as if Leverkusen are in the driving seat at this point in time.

Liverpool need defensive cover

If Liverpool aren’t able to strike a deal for Anton, the Reds will likely turn their attention to alternative targets ahead of next season.

Joel Matip has already left the club and the long-term future of Virgil van Dijk is still deemed to be up in the air by multiple sources.

Indeed, as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Al Nassr are planning to meet the player’s entourage soon to explore the possibility of a transfer this summer.

The Dutch star is set to enter the final year of his contract and as renewal talks have stalled for the time being, the Reds are currently unsure of his long-term future.

While Anton would have been a solid option for Liverpool to recruit, Slot’s side do have a number of alternative targets who they have been looking at in recent months.

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro has been a player of interest for quite some time, although the Frenchman reportedly has a preference to join Real Madrid instead.

The Reds are also continuing to track Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, although Enzo Maresca’s side don’t have any plans to sell the 21-year-old who is under contract until 2029.

