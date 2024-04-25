Liverpool ‘already working’ to secure £50m ‘priority’ signing but face Arsenal competition

Willian Pacho is being eyed by Arsenal and Liverpool

Liverpool are already putting in the work to bolster their defensive options for next season as a new priority target has been identified, according to reports.

With Jurgen Klopp set to step down at the end of the season, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Anfield at this moment in time.

The club is working hard to land a deal for Klopp’s successor with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot currently being the favourite to land the job.

Along with landing a new manager, Michael Edwards is also hard at work by scouring the market for players who can improve the squad for next season.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new centre-half, particularly with Joel Matip’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

A number of defensive options have been considered, but going off the latest reports, it seems as if the club has a new priority target in mind.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Liverpool see Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho as their ‘priority’ defensive target for the upcoming window.

Di Marzio also mentions that Liverpool are ‘already working to strengthen their squad’ and it seems like Pacho is their main focus at this time.

Liverpool face competition

Given Pacho’s age and potential, it’s no surprise that a few clubs have been sniffing around. According to Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are also interested in the 22-year-old defender.

“Arsenal and Liverpool are still interested in Pacho and inquired about him. Eintracht Frankfurt is aware,” Plettenberg said on X.

“The 22-year-old is allowed to leave Eintracht in the summer if someone pays between €50-60m in transfer fees. This price tag has been set.”

With Eintracht Frankfurt looking for around £50m for the young centre half, it will be interesting to see if either Arsenal or Liverpool submit an official bid in the coming months.

Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmoller has certainly been impressed with Pacho this season as he believes the youngster has world-class potential.

“He’s doing a great job, and is getting better all the time. He’s really reliable and has world-class potential,” Toppmoller told reporters.

The 22-year-old predominately plays at centre-half, although he can also do a job as a left-back. He’s started in 29 Bundesliga matches this year and looks like a top player in the making.

Markus Krosche, the Frankfurt sporting director, certainly thinks that Pacho has a bright future ahead of him: “Willian is a very clever player, who listens well and is quick to implement what’s asked of him.

“His speed and strength in the tackle are what make him stand out.”

