Liverpool and Man City warned as Saudi clubs plot to sign two huge Premier League superstars next year

The Saudi Pro League have set their sights on two of the Premier League’s biggest stars as Liverpool and Manchester City are made to sweat.

It’s no secret that the Saudi Pro League has exploded into life this summer with a record amount of investment in the league.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move earlier in the summer, superstars from around the globe have been attracted to the project.

With highly lucrative deals on the table, clubs in Saudi have a huge pull right now and are even competing with Europe’s top clubs.

According to The Mirror, this summer is just the start for the league as they plan on luring two of the Premier League’s biggest stars next summer.

The report claims that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne are on the radar for Saudi clubs next year.

A Pro League executive told Sunday Mirror: “This is just the beginning. The League’s budget is astronomical and there is already interest from leading international players in England to move over here.

“With the personal rewards on offer it’s a life changing situation which few players will be able to resist. You can bet that more top players will be arriving again next year.”

Salah’s former teammates Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have already made the switch to Saudi Arabia.

The league is growing at an exponential rate right now, but signing the likes of Salah and De Bruyne would propel them to the next level.

Is Saudi move realistic?

Given Salah and De Bruyne aren’t exactly getting any younger, a move to Saudi can’t be completely ruled out. Especially in the case of Salah, who would be a huge draw for the league.

Hafez Al-Medlej, who has worked with the Saudi Pro League and the Asian Football Confederation, recently discussed Salah’s future and the impact he could have in Saudi.

“We must also start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah since he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe,” Al-Medlej told Koura.

“I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn’t come now he will in the future.”

Salah’s current deal at Anfield runs until 2025 and so next summer the club could be in a tricky situation with just one year left on his contract.

The Egyptian forward is still at the peak of his powers and so it remains to be seen if he himself would be keen on the move.

Despite Liverpool’s struggles last season, Salah still scored 19 league goals and produced 12 assists. Time will tell if he fancies a new challenge next year.

In regards to De Bruyne, his contract also runs until the summer of 2025. Pep Guardiola has done well to replace key players in the past, but replacing the Belgian playmaker would be his toughest challenge yet.

