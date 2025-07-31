Liverpool and Newcastle United are in talks over signing Alexander Isak, with a reliable journalist revealing how things are between the two Premier League clubs, as the striker’s feelings about a successful Anfield transfer are also revealed.

The signing of Hugo Ekitike was supposed to end Liverpool’s pursuit of Isak, but there is now a very good chance that the Sweden international striker will join the French striker at Anfield before the close of the summer transfer window and become part of the Premier League champions’ team.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, was the first to exclusively break the story last Thursday that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to leave and is keen on a move to Liverpool this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that although Newcastle are desperate for Isak to stay, the Magpies are looking at potential replacements, with Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig a top target.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are ready to make a bid of £150million (€173.5m, $198m) for Isak and meet Newcastle’s demands for Isak, who is currently using the training facilities at his former club Real Sociedad in Spain.

Liverpool, though, are planning to wait until Newcastle have a replacement lined up before making the huge offer, despite having a deal in place with Isak over personal terms.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that there are talks going on between Liverpool and Newcastle over Isak at the moment.

The reliable journalist has claimed that those talks are ‘progressing well’, with Isak’s camp ‘very positive’ about eventually getting a deal done.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 1:14pm on July 31: “Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over Alexander #Isak are progressing well.

“The player’s camp are very positive about the situation. Isak is hopeful that an agreement between the clubs can be reached. A record bid will be needed. #LFC

“A verbal agreement in principle over a contract running until 2031 has been reached with Liverpool, as reported yesterday.”

How Liverpool plan to raise Alexander Isak funds – sources

Liverpool have already spent close to £300m (€347m, $396m) this summer on new players, bringing in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

Bringing in Isak would cost £150m (€173.5m, $196m) in transfer fees alone, with Liverpool also having to pay the striker a hefty wage.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported how Liverpool plan to fund such a huge deal for Isak.

With Luis Diaz already having left for Bayern Munich for an initial €70million plus €5m in add-ons (a total package worth £65m / $87m), Liverpool want to offload three more players to raise the money.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool plan to get rid of Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa before the summer transfer window.

Nunez lost his place in the Liverpool starting line-up last season, and with Ekitike and potentially Isak in the team, manager Slot will not even have the need to put the Uruguayan striker on the bench.

Elliott is a squad player at Liverpool, while Chiesa has severe injury and fitness issues last season following his move from Juventus.

Latest Liverpool: Rodrygo responds to offer, Man Utd damage

A Spanish journalist has reported how Rodrygo has responded to Liverpool’s offer to sign him from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool want to sign a top Premier League star, but the Premier League champions are hesitant to pay his asking price, with the player set to become a free agent at the end of next season.

A report has revealed how Liverpool’s plans to sign Isak from Newcastle could be damaged by Manchester United, who are competing with the Magpies for their top striker target.

