Liverpool have announced their sixth signing of the summer and it’s not a name you might have expected.

Liverpool may be reigning Premier League champions, though the club have seen fit to launch an all-out assault on the transfer market.

Giorgi Mamardashvili’s deal was agreed last summer and the Georgian stopper will replace Caoimhin Kelleher as Alisson Becker’s deputy when arriving on July 1.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have made Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez signings number two, three, four and five.

There’s plenty more to come from Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes, Arne Slot and co, with Marc Guehi wanted as a sizeable upgrade on Jarell Quansah at centre-half.

The Reds also intend to sign a new starting striker if and when Darwin Nunez is sold. The Uruguayan has approved a transfer to Napoli who are in ongoing talks with Liverpool over the transfer fee and deal structure.

However, both the BBC and Times revealed on Friday evening the identity of Liverpool’s sixth summer signing and it’s not Guehi or a striker.

That honour falls to the unlikely figure of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman who will join Liverpool as a free agent.

Woodman, 28, has been the regular starter for Championship side Preston North End over the past three seasons.

The former England youth international is primed to enter free agency and both outlets confirmed Liverpool have pounced.

Shortly after, Liverpool announced their deal to sign Woodman via their official website.

Part of their statement read: “Liverpool are set to sign Freddie Woodman on a free transfer.

“The 28-year-old has agreed a contract with the Reds to bolster the goalkeeping ranks upon the expiry of his previous deal with Preston North End.”

The move is expected to be the final piece of the puzzle in what has been a monumental overhaul in Liverpool’s goalkeeping department.

Mamardashvili will replace Kelleher as No 2 after the Irishman was sold to Brentford. Last year’s third choice, Viteslav Jaros, has joined Ajax on loan and youngster Harvey Davies has also left on loan, joining Crawley Town.

Many might have expected 20-year-old newcomer Armin Pecsi – signed from Puskas Akademia on June 7 – to slot in as No 3 in the ranks.

However, Liverpool wanted a much more experienced player to fill that void and in Woodman, that’s exactly what they’re getting.

Woodman has made 278 senior appearances in club football alone, with the vast bulk of those coming in spells with Swansea City and Preston in the second tier.

There’s another advantage to signing Woodman too, with The Times’ Paul Joyce detailing why the Reds were keen to swoop.

Joyce wrote: “Importantly, Woodman meets the criteria for an association trained player, which is three years playing for a club in England between 15 and 21 years of age.

“He therefore does not need to take one of Liverpool’s 17 non-homegrown slots on the UEFA squad list.”

