Liverpool anticipating double breakthrough in Salah, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold contract talks

Amid radio silence from Arne Slot and Liverpool regarding new deals for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed the club are expecting to make a double breakthrough.

Liverpool’s superstar trio are all out of contract at the end of the current campaign. As such, all three of Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with overseas sides from tomorrow (January 1).

Van Dijk and Salah have both spoken in public about their desire to extend their glittering stays at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold – the confirmed No 1 transfer target at Real Madrid – has remained silent.

Another party who haven’t laid their cards on the table in the public domain is Liverpool FC.

Indeed, not a week goes by in which Reds boss Arne Slot isn’t asked for updates on negotiations with the trio. However, the Dutchman always refuses to let anything slip, instead insisting he remains happy with the performances Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are delivering on the field.

Speaking two weekends ago, Slot said in a press conference: “In general, I don’t talk about contract situations here.

“It would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them has extended. Keep asking, that’s your job, but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me.

“It’s clear that from January 1, maybe for you guys, things change a lot, but they are in constant talks with the club and let’s wait and see what happens. As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided insight into what’s going on behind the scenes at Liverpool – including the club’s stance on negotiations.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated Liverpool are “pushing” to agree new deals with all three players and they have confidence they’ll thrash out agreements with two of the three in particular.

“Salah said we are still far away from [signing a new contract] when he asked about good news on the contract,” began Romano. “Mo confirmed once again in public (after the West Ham match) how the new contract is still not agreed with Liverpool.

“Let me also say what Liverpool think about it because Mo is speaking in public several times, but Liverpool are not replying.

“This is Liverpool’s position in public, of course, because Arne Slot in every press conference doesn’t want to mention anything on contracts. That’s absolutely something we have to respect.

“But behind the scenes Liverpool insist they are negotiating with all three players – Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

“They are absolutely pushing with all of them and especially with Van Dijk and Salah Liverpool maintain their confidence to find a way, to find an agreement.

“But at the moment, still no breakthrough in negotiations. So the talks continue and Liverpool maintain that they keep insisting, they keep talking. But at the moment there is no green light.

“For Trent, as I told you several times, Real Madrid are there, but still nothing done or agreed [between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid].”

Spanish outlets going strong on Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid claims

As Romano alluded to, it is Alexander-Arnold who looks the likeliest of the three to leave if any do depart.

Marca – unofficially known as Real Madrid’s mouthpiece in the media – recently raised eyebrows when claiming Alexander-Arnold had informed Liverpool of his intentions to sign with Real Madrid.

That was followed by AS who stated an agreement between the right-back and LaLiga giant was practically sealed.

Terms – per the report – have already been ironed out and only the signatures that can be inked from January 1 were left outstanding.

But as Romano has stated, and for the time being at least, nothing is done or agreed between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid.

Latest Liverpool news – Darwin Nunez exclusive

In other news, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has exclusively told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez in 2025.

That comes on the back of wild speculation in Italy regarding an alleged bid from AC Milan. It was claimed the Serie A giant had offered to sign Nunez on a six-month loan deal that contained an obligation to buy worth €45m.

But while Galetti insisted Milan have not tabled any such bid and cannot afford the types of numbers being circulated, he did stress Liverpool are willing to sell Nunez who has not impressed Arne Slot.

Galetti also revealed which two elite-level strikers Liverpool have identified as worthy upgrades. The full exclusive can be found here.