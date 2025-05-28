Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool have given ‘permission’ for a key man to leave the club amid ‘advanced’ discussions with a European giant.

Arne Slot made a mockery of those that suggested a hangover following Jurgen Klopp’s departure was inevitable. The Dutchman helped Liverpool cruise to the Premier League title and has earned rave reviews for his tactical acumen and mid-match tweaks.

Slot brought a whole new coaching staff to Anfield when arriving last summer including one name who had previous experience on Merseyside.

John Heitinga – who formerly played for Everton – was installed as Slot’s assistant. The 41-year-old had previous top level experience after managing Ajax for six months in 2023 and his appointment was viewed as a serious coup.

But according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Heitinga’s spell with Liverpool could be a one and done.

Taking to X, Romano revealed the Dutchman is deep in discussions to return to Ajax and replace Francesco Farioli – who departed on May 19 – as manager.

“Liverpool gives permission to John Heitinga for talks with Ajax as negotiations to become the new head coach are advanced,” wrote Romano.

“Liverpool have begun the process of looking at replacements if the Heitinga deal goes through, as looks likely.”

John Heitinga returning to Ajax

Heitinga led Liverpool out for the clash with Newcastle on February 26 while Slot and fellow assistant manager, Sipke Hulshoff, served a suspension.

Heitinga had previously come under consideration for a top level job in England, with West Brom understood to have taken a close look.

In any case, the Dutchman’s future now appears to lay back in his home country with the biggest club in the Netherlands.

And although his exit will be a blow to Liverpool, he’ll receive a warm send-off having played his part in Liverpool’s record-equalling 20th league title.

