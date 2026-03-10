Arne Slot accused of ‘borderline negligence’ for keeping ‘shocking’ Liverpool star on the pitch in Galatasaray defeat

Arne Slot was accused of being ‘borderline negligent’ for one Liverpool fan over his decision to keep a top star on the pitch during the 1-0 Champions League defeat at Galatasaray on Tuesday evening.

Slot’s 100th game in charge of the Reds ended in defeat as the Turkish giants established a narrow last-16 lead to take to Merseyside next week.

In front of a hostile home crowd in Istanbul, Liverpool‘s shortcomings from set-pieces were exposed again as Mario Lemina nodded the seventh-minute winner for what was the 10th goal Slot’s side have conceded from corners this season.

The former Premier League midfielder was well placed to head past Giorgi Mamardashvili, making a rare start in the absence of injured first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, from close range after Victor Osimhen headed on a Gabriel Sara set-piece.

It was apparent throughout that Ibrahima Konate was having a particularly poor outing, with former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock commenting during the match for BBC Sport: “Ibrahima Konate keeps going wandering and then Virgil van Dijk is left in the middle to deal with two or three players.

“Liverpool are at sixes and sevens when they lose possession high up the pitch.”

Reds supporters were also taken aback by just how poor Konate was on the night, in what has been a difficult campaign for the France international, who will be out of contract at the end of the season and continues to be linked with a free transfer switch to Real Madrid.

Commenting on BBC Sport, Adam wrote: “Borderline negligent from Slot to leave Konate out there, he’s having an absolute shocker. Got away with a second goal being disallowed, but he just can’t stop giving the ball away.”

Stuart from Birmingham also commented: “Why didn’t Slot start with Gomez at centre-back, we would have looked more secure? He doesn’t seem to pick his teams with a result in mind.’

Meanwhile, David from Suffolk was equally unimpressed, as he wrote: “Liverpool should cut their losses and let Konate leave at the end of the season. He is not up to standard.”

Finally, Mike from Portsmouth also took a shot at Slot, as he added: “Slot’s use of subs has always been poor. Never seems to affect a game. Konate was poor from the start yet stayed on too long. Getting away with a 1-0 will seem like a win.”

