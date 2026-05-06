Arne Slot’s agent has claimed that there will be a lot of changes at Liverpool this summer with one player’s contract talks ‘effectively ceased’.

The Reds have had a disappointing season in the Premier League after winning the title in Slot’s first campaign in charge at Anfield.

Liverpool spent over £400m on new signings last summer but most of them have made little impact, while several first-team stars have not kept up the same levels of performances as last term.

And the Reds are set to see lots more comings and goings over the summer, as Slot looks to put his stamp on the squad, amid strong speculation that he will definitely keep his job ahead of next season.

The Dutchman’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has said in an interview with ESPN Netherlands that there will be “a lot of changes” at Liverpool in the summer.

There have been reports linking Ajax with a move to make Slot their new head coach but Pimenta would only reveal that there “will definitely have many changes” at Liverpool and at the Eredivisie outfit.

Pimenta said: “Ajax is an important club, although it is certainly not a big club like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

“But for Brazil, Ajax is a very important club because it is a buying club. And we (Brazil) are an export country.”

Instead of directly addressing the speculation, Pimenta highlighted Slot’s 2024 move to Liverpool as one of the highlights of her career.

She added: “It was truly incredible.

“Imagine: I grew up in Brazil, where I followed Liverpool from a distance, during that season when you thought: wow, look at Liverpool! And suddenly you are sitting there negotiating the manager’s contract. I think it was one of the most impactful moments in my career, yes.”

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Liverpool contract talks with Curtis Jones ‘have effectively ceased’

One of those changes in the summer could be Curtis Jones, who has been linked with Inter Milan, with contract talks between the midfielder and Liverpool having ‘effectively ceased’.

Liverpool reporter David Lynch wrote on his Substack: ‘Contract talks with Curtis Jones are understood to have effectively ceased, and it is known that he was open to a January move to Inter Milan before his boyhood club shut the door.

‘The Reds would bank pure profit on the midfielder under the Premier League’s new squad cost ratio rules, but replacing the sort of versatile, committed and homegrown player that can be crucial to major silverware will not be easy.

‘There is no doubt that the 25-year-old’s desire for more minutes will be cited should he leave as expected but, unlike in the case of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, Liverpool will not be entirely blameless when it comes to this latest loss of a hugely talented academy graduate.

‘Ultimately, they must ask whether Jones would have been quite so eager to leave had he not been so often unfairly kept out of the side by players whose form did not merit it this season.’

Carragher ‘worried’ at Liverpool’s direction under Slot

As we revealed in April, Slot is working under the firm belief that he will remain Liverpool manager this summer and Jamie Carragher is “worried” about the direction the club is going under the Dutchman.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “Am I worried about where Liverpool are going? Yeah, I am.

“I think it will be really interesting who Liverpool buy in the summer, what the profile of player will be. Going for just good players hasn’t worked, it’s blown up in their face. There’s a lack of physicality.

“We’re in a situation now where we look at the teams who are looking for a manager: Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

“Those three clubs we just mentioned sacked their managers midway through the season. They ended up with [Alvaro] Arbeloa whose never managed before, [Michael] Carrick who had been at Middlesbrough and young [Liam] Rosenior which it was too big a jump.

“Maybe those big managers aren’t around at the moment, those figures aren’t available. Xabi Alonso is the one that’s making Liverpool fans think: ‘We don’t want to miss out on him’.

“We can’t be a club who continue for the next five or 10 years saying, ‘Oh, we want Jurgen Klopp football’.

“The fella is a genius. He does football better than anybody. So whatever manager is going to come in, he’s going to play his football.

“The worry is not that there’s no identity. That is the identity.

“So it’s on the manager’s shoulders. And I go back to last year when Liverpool didn’t sign anybody, but the one player he wanted was Martin Zubimendi again, another technical footballer.

“I’m not saying that doesn’t work. The most successful team in the Premier League over the last 10 years have been a technical football team, but we’re going away from what Jurgen Klopp was, because this manager wants that.

“This is where he’s taken this team. And that’s the worry for me, is this actually going to go more of the other way?

“Or are we thinking Liverpool needs to go back to last season? Or is Arne Slot thinking, ‘No, we actually need more technical footballers?'”

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